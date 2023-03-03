MONTICELLO — Fierce wind gusts uprooted a 50-foot tree at Allerton Park and Retreat Center.
The tree fell around noon just off the main parking lot, and narrowly missed hitting cars, according to Allerton spokesman Steve Hoffman.
"It came close to hitting the Evergreen Lodge,” he said.
There was also a tree that fell blocking Allerton Road, along with lots of limbs down throughout the park, Hoffman said.
Snow is starting to accumulate on road surfaces across central Illinois. Expect slippery travel this afternoon and during the evening commute. Intense wind gusts are also resulting in low visibility in areas of snowfall. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/gVP4h8Qf4R— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 3, 2023
The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issued a high wind warning for areas along and east of Interstate 55, remaining in effect until 7 p.m. Numerous power outages and wind damage were already being reported early in the afternoon.
The winds are no joke this afternoon, with some sites gusting near 70 mph! Thousands of power outages have been reported across central Illinois. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 7 PM this evening for areas along and east of I-55. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/kllA4J0BTs— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 3, 2023
The agency reported around 1:30 p.m. that intense northeast wind gusts would continue through the afternoon, with airports in Champaign, Decatur and Mattoon all observing wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour.
Intense northeast wind gusts will continue through the afternoon. The airports in Champaign, Decatur, and Mattoon have all observed wind gusts over 60 mph today. The combination of wet ground and intense winds will continue to result in scattered tree and power line damage. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/lRlrXKdJfQ— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 3, 2023
“The combination of wet ground and intense winds will continue to result in scattered tree and power line damage,” the weather service posted on Twitter.
Illinois State Police were helping a semi-driver whose truck rolled over in the median of I-57 a mile south of Pesotum about 2 p.m.
Part of the northbound lanes of traffic were blocked and motorists were urged to avoid the area.
The truck was one of several that have blown over on area interstates in high winds.
That includes an overturned semi that was blocking the left lane of I-57 north at milepost 219 near the Champaign-Douglas County line at 2:30 p.m.
Big snowflakes being reported in Springfield, IL now. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/djUzEDt0Ai— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 3, 2023