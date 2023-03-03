Allerton tree II

An uprooted tree near Evergreen Lodge at Allerton Park on Friday.

MONTICELLO — Fierce wind gusts uprooted a 50-foot tree at Allerton Park and Retreat Center.

The tree fell around noon just off the main parking lot, and narrowly missed hitting cars, according to Allerton spokesman Steve Hoffman.

"It came close to hitting the Evergreen Lodge,” he said.

Allerton tree

A fallen tree blocks Allerton Road just north of the main entrance to Allerton Park on Friday.

There was also a tree that fell blocking Allerton Road, along with lots of limbs down throughout the park, Hoffman said.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issued a high wind warning for areas along and east of Interstate 55, remaining in effect until 7 p.m. Numerous power outages and wind damage were already being reported early in the afternoon.

The agency reported around 1:30 p.m. that intense northeast wind gusts would continue through the afternoon, with airports in Champaign, Decatur and Mattoon all observing wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour.

“The combination of wet ground and intense winds will continue to result in scattered tree and power line damage,” the weather service posted on Twitter.

Illinois State Police were helping a semi-driver whose truck rolled over in the median of I-57 a mile south of Pesotum about 2 p.m.

Part of the northbound lanes of traffic were blocked and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

The truck was one of several that have blown over on area interstates in high winds.

That includes an overturned semi that was blocking the left lane of I-57 north at milepost 219 near the Champaign-Douglas County line at 2:30 p.m.

Tags