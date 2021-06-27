Arthur fireworks
Buy Now

A previous July Fourth fireworks show in Arthur.

 Mark Jones/courtesy
Listen to this article

Sunday

Tonight's Arthur Rotary fireworks show has been canceled, organizers said Sunday morning, "due to continued southerly winds, poor ground conditions, and additional rains forecasted for our area. All activities will be rescheduled at a later date."
 
The popular event, part of the Arthur Freedom  Celebration, was scheduled to take place Saturday night, then pushed to Sunday due to inclement weather.
 
Also canceled: Sunday's fireworks shows in Arcola at Tolono.
 
 
2:25 p.m. Saturday update

Fireworks shows scheduled to take place at Tolono Fun Days and the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday night have been postponed due to windy and rainy conditions.

Fireworks in Tolono will take place Sunday night.

Gifford has rescheduled for July 4.

***

ARTHUR — The annual fireworks show in Arthur has been pushed from tonight until Sunday "due to strong south winds blowing toward the main spectator area," it was announced this morning on Facebook.

Saturday's Arthur Freedom Celebration parade will go on as scheduled, starting at 2 p.m.

The fireworks have been rescheduled for 9:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

Trending Videos