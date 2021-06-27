Champaign-Urbana got about 1.8 inches of rain up to 7 am today but parts of McLean County got more than three times as much ... pic.twitter.com/OhxjLgjJDQ— tom kacich (@tkacich) June 26, 2021
Sunday
Fireworks shows scheduled to take place at Tolono Fun Days and the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday night have been postponed due to windy and rainy conditions.
Fireworks in Tolono will take place Sunday night.
Gifford has rescheduled for July 4.
***
ARTHUR — The annual fireworks show in Arthur has been pushed from tonight until Sunday "due to strong south winds blowing toward the main spectator area," it was announced this morning on Facebook.
Saturday's Arthur Freedom Celebration parade will go on as scheduled, starting at 2 p.m.
The fireworks have been rescheduled for 9:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.