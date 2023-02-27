Tornado

A video taken by Matt Reardon shows a tornado in far west Champaign this morning. It dissipated at 8:49 a.m.

 Matt Reardon/provided

At 10:13 a.m., the National Weather Service said: "While a tornado does not appear imminent at the moment, the storms over Champaign and Vermilion Counties will be capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. However, remain alert for potential tornado activity in these areas."

The National Weather Service at 9:43 a.m. issued another tornado warning for Champaign County until 10:15 a.m.

It reported a storm near Savoy that "has been intensifying quickly and is capable of producing a tornado. Take cover in these area."

At 10:06 a.m. NWS said the tornado threat had shifted northeast of Champaign and Urbana.

Also, a tornado watch has been issued until 3 p.m. for several East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion.

The weather service issued a thunderstorm warning for Hoopeston, Rossville and Gifford until 11:15 a.m..

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said at 9:15 a.m. that the tornado warning issued earlier this morning for northern parts of Champaign County had expired.

However, NWS continues to monitor additional storms southwest near Champaign.

At 8:50 a.m., there was a report of a tornado on the west side of Champaign. The storm was moving northeast at 50 mph.

The tornado warning included Rantoul, Thomasboro and Gifford until 9:15 a.m.

At 8:57 am, NWS said the tornado threat had been lifted northeast of Champaign and Urbana but continued for Thomasboro and Gifford. A second tornado was recently observed in that area.

At 9:07 a.m., NWS said it received a report of a funnel cloud on the east edge of Rantoul as the storm continued to move northeast.

