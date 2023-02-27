Sign up for our daily newsletter here
At 10:13 a.m., the National Weather Service said: "While a tornado does not appear imminent at the moment, the storms over Champaign and Vermilion Counties will be capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. However, remain alert for potential tornado activity in these areas."
Tornado Warning including Champaign IL, Urbana IL and Gifford IL until 10:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/J6h5PikrzG— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 27, 2023
The National Weather Service at 9:43 a.m. issued another tornado warning for Champaign County until 10:15 a.m.
Tornado Warning continues for Gifford IL, Royal IL and Penfield IL until 10:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/9yjsWFyjml— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023
It reported a storm near Savoy that "has been intensifying quickly and is capable of producing a tornado. Take cover in these area."
At 10:06 a.m. NWS said the tornado threat had shifted northeast of Champaign and Urbana.
Also, a tornado watch has been issued until 3 p.m. for several East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion.
The weather service issued a thunderstorm warning for Hoopeston, Rossville and Gifford until 11:15 a.m..
Tornado, moments ago, in far W Champaign, IL. Dissipated at 8:49AM. pic.twitter.com/O7rVEq7Cw4— Matt Reardon (@mcreard) February 27, 2023
The National Weather Service in Lincoln said at 9:15 a.m. that the tornado warning issued earlier this morning for northern parts of Champaign County had expired.
However, NWS continues to monitor additional storms southwest near Champaign.
At 8:50 a.m., there was a report of a tornado on the west side of Champaign. The storm was moving northeast at 50 mph.
The tornado warning included Rantoul, Thomasboro and Gifford until 9:15 a.m.
Tornado west of Champaign Illinois right now seek shelter north side of Champaign Urbana #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/0qtYxqBiiN— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) February 27, 2023
At 8:57 am, NWS said the tornado threat had been lifted northeast of Champaign and Urbana but continued for Thomasboro and Gifford. A second tornado was recently observed in that area.
Second tornado in progress north of Urbana, Illinois at 8:55 Am #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/JyS5e47kZq— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) February 27, 2023
At 9:07 a.m., NWS said it received a report of a funnel cloud on the east edge of Rantoul as the storm continued to move northeast.
9:07 am -- Circulation is not as strong as it was earlier, but we did receive a recent report of a funnel cloud on the east edge of Rantoul. Storm continues to move northeast. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/UnjrabIK0L— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 27, 2023