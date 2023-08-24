School will be out for a second straight day at Centennial High School and Edison Middle School due to malfunctioning cooling systems, Unit 4 officials wrote in a Thursday letter to parents.
The district’s operations and maintenance team “has determined most schools are functioning adequately” after Thursday’s day off, the letter said. But with central Illinois still under an excessive heat warning, temperatures projected to be in the low-90s and Centennial and Edison’s systems “still not operating as needed,” Friday classes were canceled for those two schools.
Also scrubbed: all yellow bus service planned for Friday.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the district’s letter said, “but we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff members.”
Elsewhere around the area:
— Citing a heat advisory now in effect through 10 a.m. Friday, Danville has canceled all classes districtwide for a second straight day.
— Urbana schools, which were also off Thursday, plan to reopen Friday.