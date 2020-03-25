10 a.m. Update
The National Weather Service has extended the dense fog advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
****
9 a.m. Update
The National Weather Service has extended the dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Wednesday for all of East Central Illinois, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.
The advisory in those counties is expected to expire at 10 a.m.
****
Original
All of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory Wednesday morning.
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., except for Ford and Iroquois counties. It is in effect until 10 a.m. in those two counties.
Visibility could be one quarter of a mile or less. Be sure to slow down and turn on your headlights.