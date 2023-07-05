MAHOMET — After what the course called "five miserable days without power," Lake of the Woods Golf Course re-opened on Wednesday.
The public course lost power after Thursday's storms and was closed through what normally is a busy holiday stretch.
***
Holiday update
More than 1,800 people are still without power in Danville following Thursday’s strong winds that caused widespread area damage, according to Ameren Illinois.
In Champaign County, 581 people remained without power.
The outage area extends from as far north as Thomasboro to south to Charleston to west of Springfield.
Statewide, the power company reports 20,504 people remain without power.
Danville parks open
In Danville, public works Director Carl Carpenter said all parks except Lincoln Park are open to the public. He apologized “for any debris still in the parks.”
“We are diligently working to clear the areas,” Carpenter said.
Coping with the problem
Some residents/businesses have taken matters into their own hands. The Exit 210 Saloon, Oakwood, for instance, announced it would be closed Monday morning for generator maintenance.
Owners Brad and Janet Key said they would reopen around noon “as soon as we have power or our generator back in service.”
They bought a large generator Sunday.
Personnel working on problem
Also Monday, Ameren Illinois reported Monday more than 3,000 Ameren Illinois line, contractor and support personnel are engaged in cleaning up remaining power outages from last week’s severe thunderstorms.
Over the course of three days, electric service to more than 225,000 customers was interrupted due to damages caused by the intense storms. Ameren Illinois crews have worked around the clock to restore power to about 200,000 customers.
“We have restored nearly all of the outages caused by the initial derecho that impacted a wide section of the region on Thursday. Today’s work focuses on restoring outages remaining from the second and third waves of severe weather,” said Lenny Singh, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “We know this has been a challenging time for our customers and no one wants to be without power. Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding.”
The company said that clear skies and no severe weather threats would help the pace of restoration Monday as crews work to clean up the remaining outages in the territory. Champaign, Madison, Monroe, Vermillion, St. Clair and Macon counties have the most remaining outages.
Several consecutive days of severe weather, including last Thursday’s Derecho with 100-plus-mph winds, caused extensive damage to electric infrastructure in multiple counties throughout Ameren Illinois’ downstate service territory.
