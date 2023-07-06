Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Electricity had largely been restored to most Ameren Illinois customers in The News-Gazette coverage area as of Wednesday afternoon.
Thirty-two customers remained without power, with Danville (11) Georgetown (10) and Champaign (four) with the most outages.
Single-customer outages were also reported in Farmer City, Clinton, Dewey, Homer, Chrisman, Catlin and Clinton.
Things are returning to normal in most areas.
Lake of the Woods Golf Course announced power, phones and internet had been restored “after five miserable days without.” Business resumed Wednesday.
The city of Danville announced all city parks except for Lincoln Park are back open to the public and apologized “for any debris still in the parks.”
The 29th annual Community Day, which had been scheduled to be held Sunday afternoon in Lincoln Park, instead will be held in downtown Danville at Temple Plaza.
In Tuscola, Ervin Park and the Tuscola pool are back open. They were closed for the weekend due to hazardous conditions in the park posed by downed powerlines.
STORM CLEANUP
Among the area towns that have announced storm cleanup plans:
• City of Champaign — brush and debris from both city-owned and privately owned trees will be picked up. Place them at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, July 10.
• The city of Urbana started picking up limbs and brush on Wednesday. Public works will perform the removal systematically.
• Danville began collecting storm debris Monday and will continue to do so through July 13. Residents must call 217-431-2288 to report addresses with storm debris for collection. Materials must be cut to no more than 4 feet. Danville will also allow all city residents to haul storm debris to the city yard waste site at no charge. Residents must stop by the Public Works facility at 1155 E. Voorhees St. to receive a ticket for the yard waste site. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and next week through July 13. The site will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. those days.
• The village of St. Joseph announced residents should have their storm-damaged limbs and brush at the curb no later than Monday. After July 10, the normal requirements for brush pickup will be followed — brush no longer than 6 feet and 4 inches wide.
• Monticello began curbside pickup of limbs and brush Wednesday. Due to storm damage it might take longer to pick up all the material.
• Mahomet will have a special brush-tree limb collection the week of July 10. Materials should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. The village cannot accept complete trees or materials thicker than 6 inches or longer than 5 feet.
• In Tolono, Village President Rob Murphy said the maintenance department had all the trees cleaned up by Monday afternoon. “We also left the landscaping dump open so people could drop off if they wanted,” Murphy said.