If it’s not a pandemic, it’s Mother Nature throwing a wrench into festival plans.
Fireworks were called off in several area communities and other celebrations hampered due to heavy weekend rains a year after COVID-19 created its own squall.
Numerous tornadoes touched down in central Illinois during several bouts of severe weather Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Tornadoes were reported near Chatsworth, Cisco, Danforth, Fisher, Downs and Weldon.
Farmer City received about 9 inches of rain, causing water to blanket several areas of the community.
Officially 5.1 inches of rain in Champaign-Urbana over the last five days, according to Illinois State Water Survey. Normal rainfall for the entire month is 4.58 inches.— tom kacich (@tkacich) June 29, 2021
City Manager Sue McLaughlin said Salt Creek and a drainage channel maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers runs through the community.
“In terms of flooding, it comes and goes. This was extraordinary,” she said, adding she has reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers “multiple times” to maintain the drainage channel, “with no results.”
McLaughlin said the flooding occurred in various areas of Farmer City, including near Interstate 74, the town’s wastewater treatment plant that was nearly overrun and South Park, which was completely under water. She said a new building for a BMX track at the park had water in it.
DeWitt and McLean counties seemed to bear the brunt of the storms. In Bloomington and Heyworth, both in McLean County, about 10 inches fell. Downs and Fox Creek weren’t far behind with 9.96 and 9.54 inches, respectively.
Flooding damaged several buildings and roads in Bloomington, including Home Sweet Home Ministries, which sustained significant damage to freezers, an air conditioning unit, storage shelves, maintenance areas and laundry facilities.
Several roads were closed, including Interstate 55 between McLean to the Shirley exit.
Gifford, Arthur, Arcola and Tolono saw their fireworks displays postponed. Gifford’s will be held July 4.
Tolono Fun Days co-organizer Diane Ducey said that festival’s committee will meet Thursday to decide when to reschedule its fireworks. Ducey said they were able to hold several Fun Days activities, but helicopter rides and Saturday evening’s concert and fireworks were called off.
She said the music had just started Saturday evening when a tornado warning sounded. Several people took shelter at First Baptist Church until the storm blew over.
In Danville, Ellsworth Park was closed because of the threat of flooding, and crews barricaded roads to keep people from entering. Boating was restricted on the Middle Fork Vermilion River from Oakwood to the Illinois/Indiana state line and on Clinton Lake because the swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and high-water level conditions are a significant hazard to navigation on the river.
At rural Monticello’s Trail Blazers Rodeo grounds, a new sport might have been invented — mud rodeo. Even so, the show went on all three days during the weekend.
“It made it a muddy mess, but it also made it a little more interesting for the crowd,” said Adam Havener, rodeo chairman. “We’ve still got water standing out here.”
He said the muddy conditions made it tougher on the contestants, “but who doesn’t like to see people tossed around in the mud?”
Havener said the rodeo was able to escape the heavy downpours. The heavy rains happened either before or after the rodeo was ongoing. The Monticello area received a little more than 4 inches of rain.
Villa Grove in Douglas County — site of numerous flooding events over the years — was spared this time around. City Administrator Jacki Athey said the community received 4.6 inches.
“We’re pretty good,” Athey said. “There were a couple of places where ditches had some water in them. One road on the north edge ... had some water on it. Everything else is totally fine.”
Athey said remediation efforts along the Embarass River in recent years have reduced the flood threat.
Tuscola City Administrator J. Drew Hoel said that community, which received a little more than 5 inches, had standing water in a few places but “no real damage that I’m aware of.”
Like Villa Grove, work on two Tuscola drainage ditches has reduced the flooding hazard.
“I think 10 years ago we would have had some problems,” Hoel said.