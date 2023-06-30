CHAMPAIGN — Mature trees were split in two and shredded of limbs and leaves, semis were blown over on the interstate backing up traffic for hours, a grain elevator roof went flying, downed power poles blocked roads, crops were laid over and fence posts set in concrete were snapped off at the base.
It’s no wonder.
The control tower at Willard Airport in Savoy clocked winds of 79 mph at 1:16 p.m. Thursday as darkness enveloped the area, robbing the airport control tower and many parts of southern Champaign County and beyond of electricity for hours.
“We watched it come across the field,” said Vanda Duncan, who lives on the southwest side of Sidney.
“We live next to a cornfield, and it was pretty bad, and all of a sudden it got really bad,” she said, watching a decorative metal chair fly over a fence and into a neighbor’s yard.
“I’ve lived in Champaign County all my life and 15 years in Sidney. I’ve never seen the wind and the rain like it was here,” she said, describing the rain as horizontal. “You could see it blowing east and west.”
She and her husband, Richard Duncan, watched as their fence toppled over despite the posts being set in concrete. And they had a fresh coat of shredded leaves plastering their house.
Going outside when the worst of the storm had passed, they saw that winds took the top off a grain bin at the Premier Cooperative elevator just north of their house.
Sitting in the dark three hours later, the couple estimated the high winds and rain that moved from west to east started shortly after 1 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes.
While the houses all seemed fine, Vanda Duncan observed “we have power lines down, and all the trees in our whole block are down.”
Her husband was out helping neighbors move and cut downed limbs.
That blast from the west also caused several semi-trailer tractor trucks to blow over near Tuscola, blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 for hours. Downed power poles closed U.S. 45 just south of Tolono.
The scenes were similar around Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.
Streets were covered in twigs and leaves. Trees on west Urbana’s state streets — Delaware, Pennsylvania and Iowa, for example — took a beating.
Public works crews were out in force getting the biggest limbs moved off roadways and power lines where possible.
Suffice it to say, Ameren was really busy from about 1:15 p.m. on.
The high winds also damaged the roof of the terminal at Willard Airport.
How soon the terminal can reopen will depend on how soon the roof can be shored up and power restored, airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said.
The damage to the roof let a lot of water into the building, but, fortunately, no one was injured.
Bannon called the damage to the roof substantial and said University of Illinois crews were on site quickly to assess the damage and begin clean-up.
Bannon said incoming mid-day flights from Chicago and Dallas were canceled, and evening flights were uncertain.
Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said that before people were even getting home from work, the city had about 100 storm-related calls for service related to trees and limbs down and traffic light issues.
Clearing streets for vehicle traffic was the first priority, and he anticipated crews would be out early today.
In Piatt County, Illinois 32 between Cerro Gordo and Cisco was closed due to multiple broken utility poles and power lines across the highway.
In Danville, the public works department said it would begin collecting storm debris Monday and continue through July 13. Pickup will only be done for residents who must call 217-431-2288 to report addresses with storm debris for collection.
Materials must be cut in sections no longer than 4 feet and placed at the curb for collection. Smaller materials are to be bundled with twine and may be placed in the same location. Paper yard waste bags may be used for this special collection and should be placed in the same manner. No single limbs, bags or bundles may exceed 50 pounds.