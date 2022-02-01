The latest on a snowstorm that is expected to dump 12-18 inches in these parts starting Tuesday night:
On campus:
Heavy snowfall may push The Daily Illini’s Wednesday print drop-off to the end of the week.
“We’re just waiting and seeing how this all transpires,” said Illini Media Executive Director Jordan Dziura. “We’re going to wait and distribute when it’s safe and practical to do so.”
The DI’s print copies are usually dropped off at 114 Champaign-Urbana locations from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, right when the storm will reportedly kick into gear.
“We don’t have internal access to the buildings we drop the papers off in front of, so what good will they do if they’re under a foot-and-a-half of snow?” Dziura said.
This week’s DI tabloid theme: “The Wellness Edition,” focused on mental and physical health.
In Champaign:
Ahead of the winter storm, Champaign’s public libraries, City Building, and Public Works Facility will be closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday. Employees will be available remotely to answer questions during business hours.
Emergency staff will be available 24/7 at the Public Works Facility works facility. To expedite plowing, the city is encouraging motorists to park off the street when possible.
“We are following the plans outlined in the City’s Snow and Ice Control Plan,” Public Works Operations Manager Cory Conrad said. “Crews will report for duty at 11:15 p.m. tonight and we will continue around the clock operations until the snow and ice control plan actions are complete.”
In Danville:
Public Works will be doing two passes on each street while snow is falling and then start going curb to curb when it starts to end. Everyone is asked to stay off the street and park their vehicles in their driveways. Otherwise, their cars will be buried.
In Rantoul:
The village will enact its emergency snow routes beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Any vehicles left on the street along those routes will be towed. Public Works will begin de-icing and plowing late Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday morning. Forum Fitness Center will be set up as an emergency warming shelter. Anyone needing shelter should go to the Forum between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., or call 217-892-6800 after 9 p.m.
***
Due to impending weather forecasts Monticello Schools will have two E-Learning days (Wed-Thu). A decision about Friday will be made on Thursday. If we are out Friday it will be a snow day.— Vic Zimmerman, Supt (@MonticelloCUSD) February 1, 2022
Monticello announced today it will shift to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday.
An update from Champaign schools:
Unit 4 Families-- You should have received an email regarding inclement weather yesterday. You can find it here, https://t.co/lTtJpzPiey.— Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) February 1, 2022
French Version - https://t.co/h6EbKOj3sq
Spanish Version - https://t.co/QfXfqFKkSp pic.twitter.com/O0jdOn2BIQ
***
Having to reschedule his Champaign gig three times, Gordon Lightfoot certainly wasn’t going to let an impending snowstorm stop him from taking the stage Tuesday night.
“The show’s happening,” Virginia Theatre director Steven Bentz said today. “He’s had a few hurdles but he keeps going because he loves what he does.”
Lightfoot was first scheduled to play the Virginia on Sept. 24, 2019. That show had to be rescheduled until March 30, 2020, after the “Sundown” singer/songwriter injured his leg. The second date was called off due to the pandemic and rescheduled for Aug. 16, 2020. That concert was canceled due to another injury.
Doors open at 7 p.m. today with local artist Kayla Brown to perform at 8. After Lightfoot plays, he is scheduled to travel east for a concert in Pennsylvania.
“The fans who will be here are his fans,” Bentz said. “They really wanted this show to happen.”
***
Danville Mass Transit said it will not operate Wednesday and Thursday "due to the anticipated weather combinations of ice, snow and wind ... The safety of our community is of utmost importance."
Service on Friday may start on a delayed schedule.
4:30 am -- A breakdown of the snow amounts over 12 hour periods. The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday morning. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/y41eI2T2Dh— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 1, 2022
It's the first heavy snowfall of the new year in C-U, which has seen an accumulation of 2.2 inches in the 2021-22 window.
Here are the top five years of snowfall in Champaign:
1977-78: 67.2 inches
1981-82: 58.4 inches
1961-62: 45.9 inches
1983-84: 44.9 inches
1963-64: 44.3 inches
Storm questions? @tkacich's your guy. He's been through a lot of 'em over the years.— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 1, 2022
Tom's #Mailbag:https://t.co/dPJrEIbk5G pic.twitter.com/5QidH0BorH