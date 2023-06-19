DANVILLE — Two men were injured in shooting incidents in Danville this past weekend, police said.
In one incident, Danville police said they responded to the 0-100 block of South State Street about 3:24 p.m. Friday in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot injury and found an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The man told police he was standing along South State Street when an unknown black male began shooting at him. The shooter was further described as wearing black pants and a blue shirt who left the area on a bicycle, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and his wound wasn’t life-threatening, police said.
In the other incident, police were called to the 1000 block of Koehn Drive about 7:53 p.m. Saturday and found a 46-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim said he had been in his home when two men entered and tried to rob him. He said he was shot during the incident and the intruders left going in an unknown direction.
The robbers were described as black men wearing dark clothing.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Monday.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime stoppers at 217-446-8477.