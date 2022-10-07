Weekend Watch: Harvest Hoopla, Unit 4 artist showcase, book deals, Paul Robeson tribute and more
This, we have to see: The cleverly concocted schedule of events for the first-ever Harvest Hoopla — happening all day Saturday in the tiny Edgar County village of Brocton, less than an hour to the southeast of Champaign — includes a chance to build your own scarecrow, find a needle in a haystack (literally) and … drumroll please … a couples’ backseat driver mower contest.
The picture above pretty much tells you all you need to know but here’s how the timed event works, per the official rulebook: “One member of the couple will be the driver of the lawn mower and will be blindfolded, while the other member will sit in attached wagon giving directions through an obstacle course.”
Touching the driver will result in an automatic disqualification, each cone struck will result in a five-second penalty and there shall be no protesting the judges’ decision. It’s $5 to enter, $30 to win and $20 for the runner-up, with the first mower revving up at 2:30 p.m. at the horse arena in town.
And with that, here’s a look at other spots around the area sure to draw a crowd today through Sunday.
1300 NORTH NEIL STREET, Champaign
Take it from Champaign County’s leading authority on the subject: Some of the area’s most talented artists have day jobs teaching the craft in Unit 4 schools.
Eighteen of them, representing 12 Champaign schools, will star in this weekend’s “Those Who Teach, CAN,” sponsored by the Kelly White-led 40 North. The mission: “to dispel a common myth about the abilities of teachers with their own show.”
Showcasing their “creative, inspirational and thoughtful” works of art will be: Barkstall Elementary’s Grant Thomas; Booker T. Washington STEM Academy’s Emily Pawlicki; Bottenfield Elementary’s Melissa Farley; Carrie Busey Elementary’s John Odum; Centennial High’s Josh Doniek and Shannon Percoco; Central High’s Carol-Lynn Comparetto, Shane Rodems and Enrika Stulpinaite; Central/Centennial’s Tara Starling; Edison Middle School’s Lolita Zwettler; Franklin STEAM Academy’s Madlyn Stevens; Jefferson Middle School’s Scott Fernsberg; Kenwood Elementary’s Jill Kjorlien; South Side Elementary’s Amy Lozar; Stratton Academy of the Arts’ Stacey Gross and Priscilla Putman; and Westview Elementary’s Amy Johnson.
The schedule includes TODAY‘s 5:30 p.m. opening reception at 40 Point One (1300 S. Neil), followed by exhibitions open for viewing from noon to 4 SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS.
OUTSIDE THE MALL, Champaign and Urbana
Both cities’ fire departments will ring in SUNDAY‘s start of National Fire Prevention Week No. 100 with family-friendly events. Outside Urbana’s Lincoln Square from 4-6, it’s Family Night, featuring live burn demonstrations and free smoke detector signups, among other activities. Touch-A-Truck will be a part of the show in Urbana and Champaign, with the Champaign Fire Department’s event planned for noon to 5 p.m. just outside the food court at Market Place Mall.
INDEPENDENT MEDIA CENTER, Urbana
For sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. SATURDAY at 202 S. Broadway: Cheap books of all genres. All purchases during UC Books To Prisoners‘ twice-a-year fundraiser help the award-winning nonprofit meet its mission — “to provide free books to incarcerated people in Illinois and promote education in our community about incarceration and prisons.”
FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Champaign
Showing from 7-8:15 p.m. SATURDAY at 1719 S. Prospect: the live multimedia music documentary “I Go on Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in Word and Song,” performed by baritone Anthony Brown, accompanied by Phillip Martin, with narration by UI education Professor Emeritus Violet Harris. Brown “reveals Robeson as a towering figure in American history and a champion for peace and human rights for much of the 20th century,” according to promotional materials. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.
ANNIVERSARY PLAZA, UI campus
A homecoming week lineup that ends with an Oct. 15 Ludacris show at State Farm Center opens with SUNDAY‘s 10 a.m. rain-or-shine, ninth annual 5K race, taking runners, joggers, walkers and rollers from 1401 W. Green St. to the Alice Campbell Alumni Center, where food, drink and the Marching Illini will await them.
MAIN STREET PLAZA, Villa Grove
With all the votes counted, the flick the majority of children of Villa Grove wanted to see more than any other on the Main Street Plaza big screen at 4 p.m. TODAY is … “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Movie Night is free, including the hot dogs (courtesy Bruce Allen), popcorn and water (Villa Grove State Bank).
PUBLIC LIBRARY, Rantoul
A steal of a deal: Starting SATURDAY and continuing through Oct. 16, Friends of the Rantoul Public Library will hold a free, all-you-can-carry book giveaway during regular hours. In addition to books of all genres, you can also walk away with VHS tapes (including 50 of “Star Trek”) and CDs.