Weekend Watch: Tractors, balloons and jalopies
Antique tractors in Penfield (photos, B-4). Hot air balloons over Danville. Clunkers crashing into each other in Fisher.
Those are just a few of the attractions on the area docket this weekend. Here’s more, courtesy Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO.
TUSCOLA
For those who didn’t get their fireworks fix when wet weather KO’d events in Arthur (rescheduled for July 31) and Arcola comes another opportunity close by: Tuscola’s $30,000, 4,552-shell Sparks in the Park show is a go for dusk Saturday.
DANVILLE
Among the 32 entries in the Balloons Over Vermilion festival, which takes to the skies at 6:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday: ‘Sky Candy,’ ‘Honest Abe,’ ‘Blue Skies’ and ‘Cheaper than a Wife.’
Among the pilots at the Vermilion Regional Airport: Champaign’s Betsy Kleiss, Mahomet’s Kathy and David Reineke and hometown Danville favorites Larry Owen, Dean Carlton and Donna Carlton-Vish.
CHAMPAIGN & PIATT COUNTIES
Your live outdoor music options include three summer series specials: Kittens Inc. at Monticello’s Allerton Park (11 a.m. Saturday), the Vine Street Ensemble at the Mahomet Public Library (2 p.m. Sunday) and Modern Drugs & Kayla Brown Band at Champaign’s Hessel Park (6 p.m. Sunday).
FISHER
Headlining Day 3 of the 80th Fisher Fair: chart-topping country singer/songwriter Rodney Atkins, who’s set to take the stage just after 7 tonight, with special guest Chris Bandi and opening act Kasey Burton, with special guest Chris Bandi and opening act Kasey Burton. The fair wraps up a day later with the 6 p.m. demolition derby.
ARTHUR
Sunday is opening day at the 90th Moultrie- Douglas County Fair, which over the course of the next week will see the crowning of two queens (Tuesday), the top hog (Friday) and the cutest baby (Saturday).