SAVOY — The nearly 70 American flags that lined the walkways near the Savoy Veterans Memorial whipped in the wind as U.S. Army retiree Cheryl Walker delivered her remarks.
“Let us never forget as we gather here today, our sacred obligation to those who laid down their lives so we could live ours,” said Walker, who enlisted in April 2003 and medically retired in September 2005.
Walker was one of three speakers who addressed the crowd at a Memorial Day service hosted by American Legion Post 1492 outside of the Robert C. McCleary Municipal Center in Savoy.
Joining Walker were Savoy Village President John Brown and post chaplain Bud Vandiver, a 96-year-old veteran of World War II.
“I remember going out as a kid to the cemetery every Memorial Day with my family,” Brown said in the opening lines of his speech. “When I was young, I thought it was about honoring all the dead. It wasn’t until later that I learned it was about honoring the men and women who have died in the line of duty.”
Another 96-year-old veteran was in attendance alongside Vandiver, who delivered the invocation and benediction.
Harv Hodges arrived in England and Wales in April 1944 and took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy two months later.
“I was part of the replacement system that was there to take the place of people who were missing in action or whatever happened,” Hodges said. “I went into Normandy Beach as a replacement. … Our work was hauling ammunition from the receiving depot on the beaches up to wherever it was needed.”
Hodges was moved by a solid turnout for the service, which played out on a warm and breezy Monday morning. Poppies were distributed to the roughly 30 attendees.
“It means a great deal,” Hodges said. “Everybody has someone close to them — I think at my high school there were 250 seniors, and I know that at least a dozen were killed in service, so you can’t help but think about them.”
Bill Smith, a U.S. Air Force retiree and senior vice president of the 19th District American Legion, has had a role in planning the event since its inception.
“We’ve always had plenty of people that were willing to be our speakers,” Smith said.
Parkland student Logan Parks performed a trumpet rendition of “Taps” toward the end of the service as Darrell Gerald and Tom Watson laid bouquets of red, white and blue flowers atop the memorial.
Boy Scout Troop 55 members Andrew Berkey, Nate Stierwalt and Dalton Moose were on hand to present the colors. They were joined by fellow troop members along with scouts from Cub Scout Packs 55 and 13.
“The importance (of being out here) is to support the veterans and the fallen and to do our civic duty,” troop leader Michel Stringer said.
Year after year, the scout troops’ presence at the service is a welcome sight.
“You’ll notice that a lot of the people here were older,” Smith said. “That was one of the reasons we got scouts involved with flags, because they’re learning at a younger age to appreciate military. … We need a good grassroots group of young men and women that understand exactly what these guys had to do and sacrifice when they were in the service.”
Smith enlisted in the fall of 1961 and comes from a military family — his older brother served in the Korean War and his younger brother served in Vietnam. In July, he’ll become commander of the 19th District, which oversees legion posts in eight counties. His time in the military was different from what Hodges and Walker experienced. But honor and remembrance were common refrains all day.
“I just want people to understand that Memorial Day is about remembering the sacrifice that people paid,” Walker said. “And that we have a responsibility to live our best life and remember that we’re here because of their sacrifice.”