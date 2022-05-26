CHAMPAIGN — Fire heavily damaged a west Champaign home early Thursday.
A neighbor reported seeing fire just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Court, which is east of Staley Road.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story house. Not long into the call, they asked for extra help to fight that fire from the exterior and protect nearby homes from damage.
Fire investigators remained at the house early Thursday morning trying to figure out what started the blaze. Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said fire officials are unaware if anyone was at home when the fire started.
"We have not been inside yet," Smith said this morning, adding that there were still hotspots and extensive damage.
Fire officials believe there are two occupants; they were able to reach one of them at work.
The house is no longer liveable.