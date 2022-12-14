CHAMPAIGN — Champaign fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a west Champaign home early Wednesday.
Fire officials said the resident of the house in the 1300 block of South Duncan Road, just north of Kirby Avenue, got out safely about 4:30 a.m. after a passerby had called 911.
Firefighters found the single-story ranch home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke pouring from it.
The fire was so advanced that crews fought it defensively from the outside. They were there about two hours.
Fire officials are still trying to determine where and how the fire started.