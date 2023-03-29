WESTVILLE — A problem-spot tavern in Westville that has been the scene of numerous altercations and a recent shooting across the street has been fined and forced to close temporarily.
Under an agreement reached with Brandon Bott, owner of Sophia’s Stefanis tavern, and attorney Liya Hussmann Rogers, representing the village of Westville, the tavern’s license has been suspended from March 25 through the end of business April 9.
Bott must also pay a $500 fine and hire two security guards to work weekends for a 30-day period once the tavern reopens. The tavern also must close three hours earlier than normal, at midnight, for two weeks.
Village President Mike Weese said the tavern has been the scene of at least 26 police calls for fighting during the past six months, resulting in “three to four arrests.”
Several neighboring business owners also aren’t happy by the amount of litter and parking on their property by tavern customers.
Residents are also concerned by the threat of violence.
The situation came to a head March 19 when police were dispatched to a tavern-owned parking lot across the street for a report of shots fired. As police arrived, a vehicle sped north from the scene before it wrecked as the driver failed to negotiate the eastbound ramp onto Interstate 74. All of the occupants were apprehended, and firearms were recovered.
Shortly afterward, Westville police were notified a vehicle containing at least two people having suffered gunshot wounds had arrived at Village Pantry gas station, possibly stemming from the Westville incident.
The victims were transported to an area hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
Weese estimated 40 to 50 people crammed into village hall to attend a public hearing on the matter — many expecting to be allowed to speak.
Several people were upset they were not allowed to talk.
Some were also angry because they felt the punishment was not severe enough.
“A lot of them wanted me to revoke him,” Weese said.
“We just didn’t have enough information to do that. You’ve got to watch for lawsuits, too,” noting that much of the information the village received was hearsay.
“A lot of stuff didn’t happen in the bar. You’ve got to prove that.”
Weese said the village might consider permanently reducing the tavern’s hours.
Many customers head to the Westville tavern after other area taverns close for the night.
The 3 a.m. closing time has been customary in Westville for years, Weese said, noting at one time the community of 3,100 had 23 taverns. It now has five.