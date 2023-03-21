WESTVILLE — A Westville bar faces the possibility of losing its liquor license following a shooting over the weekend across the street that left two people injured.
The village of Westville announced it will hold a public hearing Friday morning regarding “potential revocation, suspension, fine, modification” of the liquor license held by Sophia Stefani’s, 307 S. State St.
The hearing was set after Westville police were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot across the street from the tavern in the 300 block of South State Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
Police Chief David Booe said an officer saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot at high speed with no lights. The officer pursued, and the vehicle failed to stop.
The pursuit continued north on Illinois 1 into Tilton before the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control while attempting to negotiate the eastbound ramp onto Interstate 74.
Booe said the occupants fled but were captured, and firearms were recovered. The occupants’ names were not released.
Shortly afterward, Westville police were notified that a vehicle containing at least two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at Village Pantry gas station, possibly stemming from the Westville incident.
The victims were taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Westville police are is investigating the incidents with help from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department at 217-442-4080 and ask for the investigations department.
The tavern closes at 3 a.m. Owner Brandon Bott said on social media that he has attempted to get Westville police and Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies to initiate more frequent patrols around his business from noon to 3:30 a.m. and said he would be willing to pay for it. He said he was told the departments don’t have enough officers to do that.
He said he attended the Westville Village Board meeting Wednesday night and made the same offer to pay officers’ wages for the extra duty but was not given an answer. He said Danville taverns close earlier than his business, and people head to his tavern.
Friday’s hearing begins at 11:30 a.m. at Westville Village Hall.