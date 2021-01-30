WESTVILLE — Friends and former co-workers of the late Carol (Nickle) Anderson collected hats and gloves in honor of her dedication to students in the Westville community.
Mrs. Anderson, who passed away in October, was a lifelong resident of Westville, graduating from Westville High School in 1969. She worked in the Westville School District in the special needs class at the high school for 25 years and as a bus driver of No. 6 for 28 years, touching numerous lives.
The items collected through the Carol’s Kids program were given to the bus drivers in the Westville School District for students who may need them on cold wintery days.
“Carol drove a bus for many, many years,” said school librarian Julie Balgeman, who helped organize the project. “A little girl got on her bus one morning, crying because her hands were sol cold. Carol took off the socks from her own feet so the little girl could warm her hands. That got us thinking about doing something.”
Balgeman and Co. collected enough hats and gloves to fill bags to be placed on all 13 buses used by the school district.
“Everyone jumped on the bandwagon,” Balgeman said. “The staff at the high school, as soon as someone needs help or has an issue, the next thing you know they’re handing them a check. Everyone’s very supportive.”
Pictured: Spanish teacher Angie Sinkes (left) and school librarian Julie Balgeman helped collect the hats and gloves.
— By Westville senior Bryce Burnett, High School Confidential