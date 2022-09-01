WESTVILLE — The Labor Day parade is kind of a big deal in Westville. For an hour and a half, parade watchers view the collection of entries — a tradition that has lasted for 111 years, called off only in 2020 by the pandemic.
Lions Club Parade Chairman Darren Van Duyn said a wide variety of entries — ranging from cheerleaders to marching bands to the Shriners, football teams and politicians — will be on hand.
“I think they just really enjoy the parade,” Van Duyn said, noting one thing that helps to draws entrants is that it’s not a long route.
This year’s parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
A unique aspect is the start of the parade when a local pilot flies down the middle of the route.
Years ago, about the only safety concern at a parade was children getting too close to the floats to grab candy on the street. Things have changed.
Mayor Mike Weese said police and other officials are being diligent to ensure the safety of those present in the wake of violence at a December parade in Waukesha, Wis., where a motorist killed six people and injured 62 others, and the Independence Day parade shooting deaths of seven people and wounding of dozens more in Highland Park.
Those safety steps come in the form of ensuring the parade route is blocked off from vehicles and neighboring buildings are secured.
“We’ve got some buildings we were kind of concerned about with the shooting that has been ongoing in other areas of the world,” Weese said.
One building is locked. Others are empty, “so we’re going to try to get them secured so nobody can get in them. You never know anyway.”
Weese said village officials have never had to talk about such things in the past.
Police Chief Dave Booe said officials have met to discuss safety issues.
“There’s security,” Booe said. Their talks “have been going on for like a month.”
Van Duyn said there is “plenty of police presence” plus “every fire and EMS department in the county generally joins us for that parade. There’s always safety personnel on site. There are officers stationed up and down the parade route. It’s a pretty safe venue.”
Some things can’t be foreseen. Like a 2015 incident when a van driven by a 61-year-old Catlin woman struck and injured 11 people during the parade. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Randy Brinegar opted not to charge the driver because the van might have had faulty brakes.
Seven adults and four children were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the accident.
Weese said a few people wanted to stop the parade that day after the accident, but the decision was made that it should continue.
A police squad car was parked on the street to prohibit traffic from entering the parade route, but the woman’s vehicle went around the squad car.
Now, barricades are erected so that no vehicle can enter the route until the parade ends.
This will be Booe’s last parade as police chief. He will retire next year after 13 years helming the Westville department.
“It’s a big deal,” he said of the parade. “Our population is about 3,000. It goes up to about 10,000 in an hour.”
Van Duyn said the town’s longest Labor Day parade, when its 100th anniversary was celebrated, lasted about two hours.
This year’s grand parade marshal is Johnnie Hull. Honorary marshals are Father Timothy Sauppe and Lori Blankenship.