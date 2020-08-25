URBANA — A Westville woman accused of taking part in looting at Champaign’s Market Place Mall on May 31 is due back in court with a lawyer next month.
Asacia N. Semple, 18, was arraigned Monday by Judge Adam Dill on a single count of burglary alleging that on May 31, she went in Macy’s intending to steal. If convicted, she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who obtained a warrant for Semple’s arrest in early July, said video revealed that Semple and a juvenile were inside Macy’s where looters had broken glass doors and charged in on that Sunday afternoon.
Semple and the juvenile were seen taking out armloads of merchandise without paying for it. They returned and took two suitcases filled with more clothing, then returned a third time but left empty-handed. A Macy’s security guard, seeing them with nothing in their hands, issued them a no-trespass order and let them go.
Rietz filed the charges after later viewing the video showing Semple walking out twice with merchandise. The security guard found a pile of merchandise that Semple and the juvenile had left by the door that was valued at $1,575.
The bond initially set at $50,000 by Judge Tom Difanis was lowered by Dill to $5,000. She posted $500 on Monday and was released. She asked for time to hire her own attorney to represent her on the Class 2 felony charge and Dill told her to return to court Sept. 10.
Semple is one of almost three dozen people who were charged with burglary from protests that turned to crime on that Sunday.
Many people went to the mall to express their anger and frustration over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, but some in the crowd ended up rushing into stores at Market Place, breaking windows and stealing. Similar vandalism happened at stores on North Prospect Avenue and in a few other places in town.
Police estimated 50 businesses in Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul were hit that day and night.