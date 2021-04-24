URBANA - A Westville woman died Saturday from injuries she received in a vehicle crash in Vermilion County earlier this month.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Dorothy Virostek, 87, died at 10:25 a.m. in the critical care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital from injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash April 5.
Northrup said Ms. Virostek was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit head-on by another vehicle that turned into the path of their vehicle near the intersection of South Gate Drive and Georgetown Road in Tilton.
Northrup and Tilton police are investigating.