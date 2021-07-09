WESTVILLE — Bryce Burnett’s Westville football career began as the program reached a fork in the road.
Guy Goodlove’s Tigers put together an 11-1 season in 2017 and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals. They bottomed out the following year, stumbling to an 0-9 finish that Burnett witnessed as a freshman.
But the situation has improved since. Westville narrowly missed the playoffs at 4-5 in 2019 before putting together a 2-3 shortened campaign last spring.
Burnett’s play on the offensive and defensive lines is a big reason for that improvement. He cracked The News-Gazette All-Area special mention 30 as a junior despite the Tigers playing all six of their games on the road amid renovations to their home facility.
Burnett’s rising football stock now includes another honor, as he verbally committed to Adam Cushing’s Eastern Illinois squad on July 2.
“This has been my goal since I was 5 years old, and there’s nothing else I’ve ever wanted to accomplish more,” Burnett said. “This accomplishment has kind of shown if you put in the work and the effort and you really strive and strain for that goal that nothing is impossible.”
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Burnett compiled 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks earlier this year for a Westville defense that permitted 24 or fewer points during four of its five games.
EIU offensive line coach Dan Hernandez regularly has been speaking with Burnett this summer and “was very avid with how much he wanted me to come there and play,” Burnett said.
“The facilities were beautiful. The campus was beautiful. They meet all the standards I want in academics,” said Burnett, who plans to major in biochemistry. “They check all the boxes for me.”
After Burnett was faced with uncertainty over whether his junior season would transpire because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to work even harder toward his mission of becoming a college athlete.
“I told (my Westville coaches), ‘This is my goal and this is what I want to do,’” Burnett said. “I got on a program for speed and agility, and I got on a weight-training program and set out for that goal.”
Burnett has seen his 40-yard dash time drop from 5.9 seconds to 5.2 and his shuttle-run time fall from 5.6 to 4.7. He’s also witnessed improvement in his results in the weight room, going from 285 pounds to 315 in bench press, 395 to 415 in squat and 445 to 550 in deadlift.
“I really felt like my body has changed so much getting on these programs,” Burnett said, “and really being dedicated to getting that much better every single day.”
Then came the summer camps.
Burnett attended seven camps between late May and the end of June, including a University of Illinois event on June 27.
It was at Missouri’s Lindenwood University where, after a camp session, Burnett obtained an offer from the EIU staff.
“They approached me after the camp and talked to me and my family and expressed how much work I had put in,” Burnett said, “and how they found me very coachable and how I’ve got a great set of skills to go to the next level.”
Burnett is grateful these camps gave him the chance to show off his football attributes for larger audiences outside Vermilion County.
“We’re in such a small area, and you kind of know everybody you’re going to be playing against every year,” Burnett said. “Going to these bigger camps, seeing kids you’ve never seen before — kids who are just as strong and fast, if not stronger and faster — and being able to compete against these kids and test how good you really are (was great).”
Burnett now wants to cap his prep career with its first winning season.
Westville graduates just four seniors from its previous roster and will be part of the Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance’s first year of existence. The new-look league features two divisions and six schools that previously played football in the Sangamon Valley Conference.
“I’ve also got to continue getting stronger, getting faster … to be the best version of myself,” Burnett said. “Eastern likes to say, ‘Get 1 percent better every single day.’ That’s something that’s really stuck out to me. That’s something I want to strive for.”