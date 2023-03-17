URBANA — With a traveling Maryalice Wu absent, it took a tie-breaking vote this week by Mayor Diane Marlin for the city council to sign off on a three-year contract with Urbana police — 94 days after union members ratified it.
The contract contains annual pay raises similar to those approved in Champaign last year — 3.25 percent in years 1 and 2 and 3.6 percent in Year 3, amounting to an extra $990,700 — for all officers represented by the union. It also makes Juneteenth the department’s 10th paid holiday.
But it’s what wasn’t in the contract that led to criticism from some public commenters, “no” votes from three council members and the resolution being pushed back (from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2) — and back (to March) — to address citizen concerns and questions about the process.
Most dealt with the lack of any changes to Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board, which Alderman Chris Evans noted lacks the authority “to conduct a fair, impartial, transparent, unfettered and public investigation of the very, very few complaints against police officers filed by our citizens.”
Here’s a brief synopsis of what else council members had to say prior to casting their votes:
DIANE MARLIN
Voted YES
Change is coming to Urbana, the mayor reiterated, in the form of a comprehensive public safety review, to be conducted by the consulting firm Berry Dunn. It’s an opportunity unlike any during Marlin’s “lifetime in public office.”
“First of all,” she said, “the city of Urbana has an excellent police department. They are committed to working with us to reform the CPRB; they are committed to working with us in this comprehensive public safety review. They have made those commitments to council members, to me, and we will expect them to uphold that. I know they will.
“We have an opportunity over the next year to year-and-a-half to examine very closely, for the very first time, in this public safety review, our police and fire response models. This is something that the public has been asking for for years, which the nation as a whole is realizing has to be done.
"I’ve been in meetings with mayors from all over the country, and many cities are starting to think about doing this very thing. We’re actually doing it. We have started this work. We will have real information, an extreme amount of data, to base our decisions on.
“And that includes: What’s the best model for a civilian police review board for the city of Urbana, for a community of our size, with our particular challenges, with our population, and our police force and our residents and our businesses and our needs? … So I ask everyone who has put as much thought into urging us to vote against this contract to also put energy into helping us focus on examining safety in Urbana.”
SHIRESE HURSEY
Voted YES
Acknowledging that many residents of her Ward 3 wanted her to vote against the resolution, Hursey offered two points: Negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police began more than five months ago, on Nov. 4, with the union’s members ratifying the contract Dec. 9.
“This is a ratified contract. This is also the city itself having to show that when we agree upon something, we should be able to keep our word,” said Hursey, who added that nothing in the terms prevents the council from reopening the CPRB discussion.
Hursey, one of Urbana’s two African American alderwomen, also pushed back on resident Derek Briles‘ public comments earlier in the night — about the city’s Black community being “overpoliced” (17 percent of the population, 42 percent of arrests).
“I’m sorry if you felt like I should not take offense to some of the things that you say. I do,” Hursey said. “… You talk about arrests. I was calling the police sometimes twice a week about gunfire in my neighborhood — down the street, within earshot, sometimes in the middle of the day.
“I’m not thinking about arrests. I’m thinking about: Is there going to be a bullet hitting my house? I’m thinking about (Johanna Cowart-Williams), who got shot and killed” when gunmen fired at least 60 rounds into her west Urbana home in August 2021. “That’s what I think about. I think about when I call 911, I want the police to show up. That’s what I think about it.
“The police force that I envision is a police force where there’s trust, not just us trusting them but them trusting us. I’ve read articles about other cities where the police quit, where the morale was so low. They call Minneapolis ‘Murderapolis’ now because of that. I don’t want to see that happening here.”
GRACE WILKEN
Voted NO
The only one of six present council members who last week voted against forwarding the resolution, Wilken remained a hard “no” a second time.
Rather than tear up the contract and start over, she called for the city to change some of its policies altogether, which might be a more effective measure in the long term, Wilken said.
“For example, as I recall, ‘excessive force’ is not defined in our use-of-force policy, so how could we fire someone for something that isn’t defined?” she asked. “There is still a lot of work to be done.”
CHAUNDRA BISHOP
Voted NO
After calling it “a very sensitive scale to balance” — and citing some of her concerns with either option — Bishop was mum for a full 10 seconds when her name was called before ultimately arriving at “no.”
Of the review board, she believes “the whole ordinance needs to be redrafted” to address hers and others’ concerns.
Of a public commenter’s contention that Urbana police are overpaid — and that recently approved officer recruitment incentives were the wrong call — she said: “If we didn’t offer these incentives and recruitment opportunities, then what kind of police force would we have? I don’t think we would get quality candidates when we’re already struggling to recruit people.”
CHRIS EVANS
Voted NO
Reading from prepared remarks for close to nine minutes, Evans hammered home three points: The Fraternal Order of Police has too much power and the CPRB and police chief have too little of it.
He called for codifying regulations in the contract that would, among many other things, grant the city-appointed police review board authority to interview relevant witnesses and gain access to the disciplinary records of officers who are the subject of complaints.
“These precautionary regulations would have absolutely no impact on police officers who follow the rules, have their body cams on and enjoy union legal representation,” Evans said.
“The heroes and good guys and gals have nothing to fear from public oversight and should embrace such oversight to provide insurances to the public they serve that they can trust the Urbana Police Department, that the city of Urbana takes a zero-tolerance view of intentional and deliberate misconduct and that our police department abides by transparency and accountability.”
JAMES QUISENBERRY
Voted YES
Like Marlin, he expressed confidence and optimism about the upcoming public safety review, much more so than revising the ratified contract at this late stage.
“I believe strongly that we’re going to make progress on the CPRB, maybe sooner than the 18-month process — not for rebuilding it but for talking about changes that can make that better in some of the ways that have been suggested,” Quisenberry said.
“But I want to do that (by) building a relationship with the FOP and by moving forward rather than returning to a confrontational mode of negotiations.”
JAYA KOLISETTY
Voted YES
Appearing remotely, Kolisetty echoed what she and others said about the issue during a lengthy discussion a week earlier.
“This (contract) is not the tool for reform. I think there have been a lot of conversations about what people had hoped to see in this contract, what people want to see in that contract, and that commitment from the council toward change remains,” she said.
That last part, she emphasized, is what matters most.
While acknowledging “the frustration” of some community members, Kolisetty said the public engagement on the issue has been valuable but that her preference is to take the path that leads to “changes in a way that actually will have a (long-lasting), meaningful impact.”
MARYALICE WU
Absent
Wu was, however, on hand for last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting and joined the majority then in the 5-1 vote to push the resolution forward. She submitted a letter explaining her rationale that Marlin read aloud before this week’s vote.
Wu said in part: “Many have commented that the proposed contract does not specifically reference fireable offenses. While true, the offenses commentators have listed — witness tampering and excessive use of force, for example — are already covered by state or federal law or city policies.
“Nothing in the FOP contract prevents the city from firing people for these offenses. Furthermore, the city can update its policies far faster than a contract can be changed.”