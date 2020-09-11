Miss Round 1 of Champaign County virtual candidate forums on Zoom? Here are a few highlights from staff writer
BEN ZIGTERMAN
.
CORONER
Chaundra Bishop (D), who works with local health departments through the United Way, wants the coroner to be an active partner in public health initiatives.
“Especially in these times, this job requires someone who is simply determined to help people live, which is why I want to bring my public health experience to the coroner’s office. We deserve a coroner who does more than just the minimum. Your coroner shouldn’t just determine the cause of death. They should proactively work to prevent it.”
Duane Northrup (R), who appeared in voice only, is running on his experience as coroner since he was first elected in 2004.
“I am deeply concerned about what would happen if someone with absolutely no knowledge or experience nor understanding of how to conduct death investigations were to be elected coroner. My top priorities if re-elected are to complete the creation and rollout of a computer program I’ve been working with to assist with tracking and reporting useful data related to death investigations.”
RECORDER
Champaign County board member Mike Ingram (D) is running on a platform of getting rid of the recorder position and putting its responsibilities in the county clerk’s office.
“Illinois has 102 counties, and of these, more than 86 have no recorder or are in the process of phasing that office out of their budget. Red counties and blue counties all agree. … It is a position of the past, and the staff that is doing great work in that office would be better off without an overpaid elected official heading their office. I’m tired of partisans who profess to be for smaller government unless it impacts a job they’d like to keep.”
Incumbent recorder Mark Shelden (R) also favors the job no longer being decided by an election, but still wants it to continue as an appointed position.
“I’m happy to be the candidate that wants to continue this office in a way that maintains the security and integrity of the documents, the efficiency that we’ve established and the good professional service that we’ve established. If we consolidate this office, we’re going to bring an end to these types of advances. There’s no way to reduce the staff in the office by 20 percent … and still expect the same level of professionalism and service out of the office.”
TREASURER
Retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Cassandra Johnson (D) said reconciling the treasurer’s books would be priority No. 1.
“We’re working at a disadvantage without knowing, really, that all of the transactions that needed to be made have been made. Aside from that, I do believe that there are other things that we can be doing as a treasurer’s office that can help long term for the community.”
Ted Myhre (R), a Sadorus trustee with a background in business analysis and technology, said getting the books back on track is needed for the county board, auditor and taxing bodies to operate.
“In order to get that done, we’re going to need to not only look at the books and get them straight, but we also need to work on the technology that’s supplying those books and supplying that information. Getting far behind has been a big problem.”
AUDITOR
Gary Maxwell (R) is running on the county GOP’s platform of replacing the recorder, auditor and treasurer with a nonpartisan chief financial administrator.
“I’m running to help restore confidence in the financial affairs of Champaign County. The auditor, the treasurer and even the county executive all are part of the financial system. … That team has failed us. It’s more pronounced in the treasurer’s office, but the entire team needs to be replaced.”
Incumbent/CPA George Danos (D) said that his office took over some of the duties of the treasurer’s office and stayed under budget after Laurel Prussing stepped down in January.
“I’ve stepped in to perform the treasurer’s bank reconciliations, and I’m still under budget with that out-of-scope duty. In this office, competence resides with CPAs, and you, the voters, obtained one without giving away your civic duty and rights to some murky appointment process.”