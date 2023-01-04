What they're posting: Emotions run high ahead of tonight's meeting
Stacy Bennett: State senator would have been high on Baker, Faraci, Quarnstrom, Roberson
Local state Senate candidates and their supporters have taken to social media this week to share news, make their case for why they ought to be chosen for the seat vacated by the death of Scott Bennett and, in one case, take issue with the process.
What they wrote:
MIKE INGRAM
Applicant and Champaign County Democratic Party chair, Tuesday on Facebook
Friends, I’ve made an incredibly important decision.
But first, this is a photo of me as a child, excitedly watching the hot air balloons at the Danville Balloon Classic, in Vermilion County. I was born in Danville to two teenage parents from Vermilion County. After their divorce, I spent a lot of years as a Navy dependent, moving around the country, but it was always winter and summer breaks back with Dad and family back in Vermilion.
As an adult, I’ve called Champaign-Urbana my home. It is where I met my wife, made lasting friendships, made a music career, caught the volunteerism bug, became a mentor, became a public servant, and built a life.
These two counties are woven into the fabric of who I am, and for a long time I’ve envisioned what it would be like to represent both of them. I used to tell my friend Scott Bennett that his senate district covering large parts of both counties was basically a dream district for me. We talked a lot about the Vermilion side of the district, and how our small town roots informed the way we operate as adults. ** He was proud to represent the people he represented. And I was proud that he was my senator.
When he passed away last month, and people immediately began calling to discuss their desire to fill his seat, I think my brain pushed back a lot of my own desires in that regard. It felt gross. It felt like a betrayal. It felt… opportunistic? I didn’t like the way it made me feel to think about it. But as the chair of the majority-share county in the district, it falls to me to name his successor.
I was happily able to name Dr. Stacy Bennett to fill the very brief remainder of her husband’s current term, which felt massively good, but she was not interested in taking the two-year term. So I built a committee of voices with various backgrounds and experience to help me (and the Vermilion County chair) navigate the process. I asked questions. I talked to other chairs and other senators and party officials.
And people kept asking me, “weren’t you interested in this?” And I’d say of course I was. It was a longtime dream to go to Springfield and represent this area. But I wanted to seek the appointment or run in the primary when my friend moved on to another position. Not when he’d died. “Still,” many replied, “someone has to fill it.” It never stopped feeling strange to consider.
Plus, people I respected had put their names forth. People I considered friends. I myself had urged several people to put their names in the hat, because everyone should have the opportunity to be considered. “Doesn’t that include you?” Well, yes, but I’m the decision maker. “You don’t have to be. It’s an open seat. No one earned this seat but Scott Bennett. There’s a primary in two years that anyone is welcome to run in.”
I couldn’t ever feel good about unilaterally naming myself. I’d been told there was precedent, but even so, I’ve spent a lifetime trying to do things collaboratively and with the input of others. I couldn’t go against that. But then I found that there have been circumstances when party chairs had recused themselves and given their proxy to their vice chairs so that they could be considered. It happened quite recently when the incredible Doris Turner was interested in Andy Manar’s vacant senate seat. I have a great vice chair who has formerly served as the chair in Vermilion County, who knew and loved Scott, and who is a fierce progressive that has massive respect for the candidates involved. She would do an amazing and respectful job. Still, no, it would feel like I was stepping on the toes of people I respected.
It wasn’t until a few people I trust implicitly told me I was being stupid that things came into better focus. I’m allowed to want things that other people want. I can respect others and support them while also thinking I would be a good choice. Thinking I would be good doesn’t mean I think others would be bad. No one balk at the idea of pursuing a dream. And that’s what this is.
So I have decided to submit my name for the vacancy in the Illinois 52nd Senate District.
The decision was clearly not an easy one to make. But I’m confident in my vice chair and the advisory committee we’ve convened. I will recuse myself from the process and let my vice chair run the process. She has a wealth of experience and has been an active supporter of other candidates who have submitted their names. I am confident that she will do a wonderful job.
I want to be the senator from the 52nd State Senate District, and I will be doing everything I can to convince both chairs that I would be a good choice: with knowledge of both counties, a desire to honor Scott’s legacy, and a track record of winning elections and delivering on campaign promises. Whoever is chosen will have my support.
** The fact that he and I had previously talked about this doesn’t automatically mean he would endorse this decision, so please don’t think that that is the implication. I’m sure several people talked to him about their desire to sit in his seat some day.
AARON AMMONS
Champaign County Clerk and Recorder and husband of applicant and Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons, responding to Ingram’s post Tuesday on Facebook
I held off on this post yesterday but it’s obviously appropriate today. Please share this and post your thoughts below. The community needs to hear your voices
For those of you following the "process" of filling the Illinois Senate vacancy in the 52nd Legislative District created by the sudden and tragic death of Senator Scott Bennett, I want to share some more important information.
About the process:
1) The list of the members of the “advisory committee” was just made public today
2) No public list of the applicants
3) No public listing of when and where the advisory committee will meet
4) The questionnaires were submitted to Mike Ingram for Everyone who extended the deadline to turn them in then put his name in as an applicant!
5) The first public meeting about this appointment has been scheduled during a time that State Representative Carol Ammons is legally unable to attend because she will be in Springfield actually doing the job being discussed at the meeting …
Mike Ingram for Everyone is solely responsible for making this decision unless he resigns or recuses himself and shucks his responsibility to Vice-Chair Cari West-Henkelman to carry his load and make the decision.
Either way, a self-proclaimed progressive white Democrat, who has professed to be an ally to the Black Lives Matter and Women’s Liberation, will either do what everyone knows is right and appoint the proven Progressive Black Woman who’s MOST QUALIFIED, MOST EXPERIENCED, BEST PREPARED TO SERVE, and HARDEST WORKING STATE REPRESENTATIVE IN ILLINOIS, or appoint yet another far less qualified, far less prepared white male?
FYI:
The State Representatives who make up the Senate District are usually the first options to fill a Senate vacancy. If the Senator was a Democrat and both State Reps are Democrats then seniority would typically dictate the appointment. If only one of the State Reps is a Democrat then the appointment goes to that Rep if they want the seat. State Representative Carol Ammons has publicly stated her desire to serve the people of the 52nd District.
Question: With that history and understanding in mind, WHY is there so much energy being put into who will fill the Senate vacancy when the real question should be, who will fill the State Representative vacancy once Carol Ammons is appointed to the vacant Senate seat?
Answer: A friend, who I refer to as my brother from another mother, always says “the goal posts move” if we, meaning Black folks, in particular Black women, are positioned to be next in the line of succession, the goal posts move. That means, when we meet all the qualifications, some other reason is put forth as the reason why the qualified and experienced Black woman is not chosen.
So, here we are. We have a progressive Black Woman/Black Life, grass roots community organizer who is MOST Qualified, MOST Experienced, and the person BEST prepared to hit the ground running but, as usual, ridiculous reasons why some other white person/male should be chosen is being discussed. Well, history and the community is watching to see if the self-proclaimed progressive whites will demonstrate a true commitment to ending racism and sexism and simply DO THE RIGHT THING, or they will cave to the racism and sexism they claim to despise?
FYI: Before Senator Bennett passed away the two Senate Districts, the 51st and 52nd, and the four State Representative seats that made up Champaign County's representation at the state level, 5 of the 6 positions were held by white men. Carol Ammons was/is the ONLY person of color representing Champaign County at the State Level.
State Representative Carol Ammons has a PROVEN RECORD of service, ability to get bills passed (over 100 in 8 years), and a PROVEN RECORD of winning elections. Carol is UNDEFEATED as a candidate. (That's for the democrats who will attempt to hide their "ism" behind "she can't win" the 60% Democratic Senate District that Scott won by 20k votes in 2020)
Champaign County citizens and organizers will find out soon if we have real allies in our movements for Black Lives, Women’s Rights, Equity, and Truth, or will we have to battle this new generation of whites for the same reasons our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents battled before us?
UHURU!
CYNTHIA CUNNINGHAM
Former candidate for state representative, announcing she’s applied for the 52nd District Senate seat, Tuesday on Facebook
I've applied to be considered for the appointment to the Senate seat held by Senator Bennett. It has felt wrong and disrespectful to campaign for the appointment considering the circumstances, so I haven't.
This note on my campaign page and personal page will be my only public appeal. I have been campaigning for the Vermilion County/Champaign County portion of the Senate district for the last five years.
I have demonstrated that I have the work ethic and campaign ability to win the Senate district, as it encompasses both the district I ran in and the very Democratic 103rd district, given how close my races have been in the Republican leaning 104th representative district.
I believe that I am the right person for the job as a graduate of the University of Illinois, a farm wife, business owner, and as someone who has been successfully working on public policy in Illinois for the last twenty years as an advocate.
If given the opportunity to serve the 52nd Senate District, I will bring my excellent work ethic with me, to serve constituents of both counties well and work on issues that affect us all, with a heavy focus on healthcare/insurance reform.
MATT SULLARD
Former Champaign County assistant state's attorney, in a post sharing a News-Gazette story about his candidacy
One of the last things I did in 2022 is submit my name for consideration to fill the 52nd District State Senate seat. The Chairs (or their designees) of the Champaign County Democrats and Vermilion County Democratic Party will make the appointment, and they accept endorsements and recommendations! 👀 (Go on!)
As a father and husband, community safety is my top priority, as it is for many residents of Illinois. The 52nd District deserves representation in Springfield from someone who has the background and experience of working to improve safety and reduce violence.
I have worked in the criminal justice system as a former prosecutor, partnering with law enforcement, victim and witness advocates, government agencies, and everyday citizens to find fair and equitable paths to justice. I have the skills and experience to advocate for the people of Champaign and Vermilion Counties, even in the face of challenges and opposition.