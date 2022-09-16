Meeting Minutes & More cover 9-16-22

Wanted: A proven leader with a background in community policing and a belief in the NAACP’s 10 Shared Principals to succeed retired chief Bryant Seraphin as head of a department with 59 sworn officers.

Salary: Somewhere in the range of $117,234.32 to $193,436.63.

Here’s more about the quality of candidate Urbana hopes to attract in its search for a police chief, culled from the job description on the website of the search firm the city is using — Washington, D.C.-based Polihire.

The “ideal candidate” will have a track record that aligns with the city’s commitment to:

— “Collaborative problem solving via a partnership between the police and the community.”

— “An educated, compassionate and measured response toward individuals who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.”

— “The practice of prioritizing de-escalation during encounters with the public.”

— “Supporting victims of crime regardless of their immigration status.”

The “successful candidate” will have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, police science, public administration or a related field — an advanced degree is preferable — and “be knowledgeable and professionally competent in all areas of public safety,” including:

— “Proven ability to manage an operation while working collaboratively with other city departments.”

— “The ability to support, develop and instill confidence and professional pride in staff, and the skill to recognize and use staff abilities to build successful teams.”

— “Flexibility and the ability to work under pressure or tight deadlines.”

— “Experience collaborating with councils, community advisory groups and other constituencies.”

— “The ability to research and analyze data and present clear and concise findings to appropriate audiences.”

— “The ability to foresee and plan for emerging trends and direction in technology, safety and regulatory requirements.”

