What's cool in school: Grants galore for C-U educators
It’s Supersized Check Week in C-U schools, with the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s prize patrol distributing more than $60,000 worth to Unit 4 and District 116 teachers whose unique project proposals were chosen for grant funding.
A few numbers of note on the annual initiative:
10,000+
C-U students who’ll benefit from 113 funded projects that ranged from Introduction to Ice Skating (South Side Elementary) and high-quality paint (for a mural project at Urbana High) to Ricochet Robots (Dr. Howard Elementary) and a new outdoor sensory space (Urbana Middle School).
182
Teachers paid visits by CUSF staffers and board members carrying large checks. Said board member DeShawn Williams: “There were literally teachers in tears over this.” Added Parkland’s Pam Lau: “A wonderful reminder of the good work that is being done on a daily basis with our children.”
$5,000
Divvied up among 50 educators who started their teaching careers last year or this year. The names of 30 Champaign and 20 Urbana teachers were selected in a blind draw. And just wait till next year. “We’re definitely going to grow that,” CUSF Executive Director Kelly Hill said.
JEFF D’ALESSIO