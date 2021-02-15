It won't be until sometime Tuesday before we get official inch counts on the storm that blanketed the region in snow Monday. But here's a quick glance at how the wicked weather affected what's on and off Tuesday around the area.
STILL ON
COVID vaccination clinics in Champaign and Danville. But if you're snowed in and can't make your scheduled appointment in Champaign, C-U Public Health will reschedule it. Numbers to call: 217-902-6100 (if you were booked at the Dress Barn location), 217-531-4538 (CUPHD building) or 217-892-6844 (Rantoul Youth Center).
Early voting. But only two sites will be open today for casting ballots in next Tuesday's election — Urbana's Brookens Administrative Center and the Illini Union.
Illini-Northwestern. You can't see it in person but you can watch (BTN) or listen (WDWS 1400-AM) to the 8 p.m. tipoff from State Farm Center.
CALLED OFF
In-person school throughout the area. Districts are defining it differently — Danville, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola are taking traditional snow days; Champaign and both Rantoul districts are treating it as a remote-learning day — but most announced alternate plans by early afternoon Monday.
High school basketball. Among the top boys' games pushed back to Wednesday — undefeated Monticello's Sievers Center date with St. Thomas More and Mahomet-Seymour's home showdown with 6-0 Effingham.
All things Parkland. The college shut down at 2 p.m. Monday — all classes, programs and services — and will remain so for all of Tuesday.