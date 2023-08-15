Story tip? Email news@news-gazette.com or click here.
CHAMPAIGN — The first night she noticed a noxious odor in her Champaign neighborhood, Michelle Arnold said she was woken out of a dead sleep.
What she describes as a “horrible smell” was wafting through her open window.
That was Aug. 3, and she and another resident in the area who noticed the odor the same night said it’s continued to linger off and on ever since.
Where it’s coming from remains a bit of a mystery.
The Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District has been working with the Kraft Heinz plant at 1701 W. Bradley Ave., C on a wastewater issue related to discharges from the plant Aug. 3-4, according to sanitary district Executive Director Rick Manner.
But Manner isn’t linking a neighborhood odor to the Kraft plant.
“That is an ongoing matter that I won’t be commenting on further until we have more information,” he said. “I can say that there were no unusual odors observed with that flow on those days.”
Arnold, who lives on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, said she’s been having a lot of headaches in the last couple of weeks.
Colleen Leinart, who lives on Champaign's West Church Street, said the odor in the Eisner Park/Glenn Park area has made her feel nauseous.
In fact, that first evening, she recalled, “I had to go inside and I threw up.”
The odor comes and goes but seems to be stronger at night, Leinart said.
She initially contacted the city of Champaign, which sent out someone from public works to inspect the manholes for any sanitary sewer issues. None were found, so the odor issue was turned over to the city’s environmental engineering staff, according to public works spokesman Kris Koester.
The city received complaints about the odor over the weekend, but had no news to share Tuesday beyond what city environmental engineer Nathan Dornfeld already emailed to Leinart on Monday, Koester said.
Dornfeld said he had spoken with a staff member at the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District, which issues the permit for the pre-treatment facility at Kraft Heinz.
“They (Kraft) had a malfunction in their equipment and are still working on getting it back to normal,” he wrote.
While the sanitary district knew of an odor complaint via a conversation between city and sanitary district staff members, and both sides thought it might be related to Kraft, the district wasn’t told an odor issue may be an ongoing or a larger issue, Manner said.
Then, on Monday evening the district received a Freedom of Information Act request and an after-hours odor complaint.
“This is the first time that UCSD was advised about any claim about a severe odor complaint dating back to Aug. 3,” he said.
Leinart said she’s lived in her home for more than 10 years, and she’s never encountered an odor in the area this bad.
Ditto for Arnold, who’s lived in her home since 2011.
“Yesterday it was just really strong,” she said.
Since Kraft has its own sewage treatment equipment on site and the smells described by neighbors were described as sewage, rotten eggs, rotting animals and sulfur, “it had me extremely concerned that it was hydrogen sulfide gas we were all smelling, which is toxic,” Leinart said.
Manner said Kraft does discharge a large volume of treated wastewater to the sanitary sewer system and both the company and sanitary district monitor for pollutants that are regularly discharged and that have a reasonable potential for discharging excessive amounts.
“Because Kraft has not regularly discharged high levels of hydrogen sulfide, UCSD does not require regular monitoring for hydrogen sulfide,” he said. “Related to this, UCSD has seen no evidence of elevated ‘rotten egg’ odors that are typically associated with high hydrogen sulfide levels in the sewage reaching our facilities.”
Prior to Monday, Manner said, the sanitary district hadn’t received any recent odor complaints from the area around Kraft or from any of the six miles of sewers that transport Kraft flow to the sanitary district treatment plant or the treatment plant itself.
Manner stressed the sanitary district is a sewage treatment agency and any air pollution issues should be reported to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Bureau of Air.