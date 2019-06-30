Two weeks after winning his fourth straight major marathon title in London, the wunderkind of wheelchair racing sat on a floor at his newly-purchased Champaign home and hacked at a closet doorframe.

In his fourth year training at Illinois, 20-year-old Daniel Romanchuk has become one of a select few athletes in his sport who can support himself on his winnings. He took home $80,000 in prize money from his four marathon wins alone, and that’s only a portion of his winnings.

The money hasn’t changed him. He needs new flooring at his new house because smooth floors make it easier to push a wheelchair, and when he was given a price for installation, he balked.

“He looked at the installation quote and said, ‘Oh,’” Kim, his mother, said with a laugh, “‘We have to pay someone how much to do this?’”

Romanchuk enjoys doing things himself.

That can mean coating his wheelchair’s handrails while in his garage, fixing his racing chair, or putting the floors in at his new house, and success hasn’t altered that.

After winning the four major marathons — in Chicago, New York, Boston and London — his humble personality hasn’t changed, either. After races, he still hangs around and waits for his teammates to find out how they finished. He follows Illinois coach Adam Bleakney’s workout paces to the second.

And he still has a hard time talking about his accomplishments.

As he sat on a bedroom floor of his new home, legs tucked underneath his muscular upper-body, which features a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he tried to answer a question he’s been asked several times over the previous year, when he became the youngest person ever to win the New York and Boston marathons.

Has it all sunk in?

“I don’t know how that sinks in,” Kim said. “Has it sunk in to you?”

“The last few years have been pretty much the same,” Daniel said.

“It just kind of exploded this last year,” Kim said, “and I think that took everybody by surprise, but it’s not like you wake up in the morning and say, ‘I’m the world champion.’”

“I wake up in the morning and say, ‘What’s for breakfast?’” Daniel said, after which he and his mom exploded in laughter.

“That’s pretty much the level we operate on,” Kim said.

Of course, some changes are out of his control. Media inquiries have multiplied with each marathon win. He’s now targeted as the favorite in every race. And the money helped him buy this new house.

But as much as possible, Romanchuk is no different than he was before he became the face of a sport.

“I certainly can support myself with racing, but my mentality toward it hasn’t really changed,” he said. “I don’t love the sport any more or less now that all of these things have happened. I still love coming to practice every morning, pushing myself, being with all of my teammates, so I would say it’s not a huge change.”

The reason so much has stayed the same is simple. Romanchuk never pinned his identity on winning races.

‘Some big paws’

In the beginning, his participation in sports had nothing to do with racking up medals or victories. It was about self-sustainability.

Daniel was a year old when his mother took him to the Spina Bifida Association of Maryland’s annual picnic. As he played in the sandbox, Kim chatted with the mother of a 10-year-old girl, and the conversation turned to the Bennett Blazers adaptive youth sports program.

“She said, ‘As soon as he’s old enough, you’ve got to get him into this program. It’s incredible,’” Kim said. “And so we did.”

That 10-year-old girl was named Tatyana McFadden. Now 29, McFadden has won seven Paralympic gold medals. Five years ago, she became the first person to win all four major marathons in a year, and she repeated the feat the next two years.

For both, the journey to the top of the racing world began with the Blazers. The most important qualities he learned from the Blazers, though, weren’t directly related to racing.

“(They taught that) you’re not an ‘oh poor wheelchair-bound person,’” he said. “‘You’re an athlete, figuring out, OK, I have this problem I have to overcome, how do I go about overcoming it and do what I need to do?’”

Romanchuk participated in every sport the Blazers offered, including basketball, swimming, archery, hockey and racing. Eventually, he became too fast for his teammates, so he and his mother would venture out every day to find an open road or empty track to push through workouts that Kim designed.

On the way home from one of those workouts, Kim asked him whether he wanted to commit to try to make the Rio Paralympics.

“We decided it had to be, ‘If you want to make the decision (to commit to making the Rio Games),” Kim said. “He thought about it for a few days — true to Daniel form — and decided, ‘Yeah, he wanted to.’ I think that was an important turning point.”

The Romanchuks reached out to Cathy Sellers, the high performance director for the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field team. She put them in touch with Bleakney. Illinois doubles as a U.S. Paralympic Track and Field training site, so athletes train there throughout their professional careers.

Bleakney already knew about Romanchuk. One trip sticks out in his memory, where they sat next to each other on a flight home from a competition.

“I remember vividly him reaching over and grabbing the tablet much like the way I would grab my phone,” Bleakney said. “His hands were that big. I said, ‘Boy, that guy’s got some long arms and some big hands.

“It’s like when you go to the litter and you look for the dog with the biggest paws because you know they’re going to grow into these paws and be big dogs. It’s the same with Daniel. He had some big paws.”

So Romanchuk and his mother, a former radiologist who teaches science classes to home-schooled middle and high school students, began making the trip from their home in Mount Airy, Md., to Champaign-Urbana for a week at a time.

Paralympic payday

Romanchuk was raw when he arrived in Champaign-Urbana. Training by himself, he had never learned to draft, a necessary skill in wheelchair racing where a racer tucks his front wheel just behind another racer.

“He shows up and he starts training, and he’s hanging with us,” teammate Brian Siemann said. “You could see there was something special about Daniel from that first day.”

Training with adults, some over a decade older than the 16-year-old Romanchuk, was difficult at first. It took two years, he estimates, for teammates to coax more than a few words out of him.

“I don’t think he was used to some of these jokes that college kids were making, so it was just trying to make him feel more comfortable,” Siemann said. “Now, it’s gotten to the point where if we start making jokes that he doesn’t want to hear, he just pushes away from us. He’s so fast now that he can just start going.”

+2 Marathon winner: 'I would not be where I am if I were not training with the U of I group' 'There's no other place in the country where there’s the coaching and the staff combination that there is at Illinois,' said Parkland student Daniel Romanchuk, who set the American record in the men's wheelchair race and become the youngest winner ever.

The workout load was also a huge transition. He remembers one day in particular when he looked in shock at the board where Bleakney posts workouts.

“I saw ‘20 miles,’” he said, “and I’m thinking, ‘That’s a long way.’”

Training with a group, though, gave Romanchuk the push he needed to qualify for the Rio Olympics. He didn’t qualify for the finals in any of his events, but his ascension began.

Eventually, the stays in Illinois grew longer and longer, so they bought half of a duplex in Urbana, with Kim teaching most of her classes online. They still live in that cramped space with roommate Joey Gibbs and, at times, his father, Stephan, an engineer able to work remotely from Urbana for stretches. Gibbs and Daniel will move into the new house when the floors are finished.

In 2017 at a meet in Arbon, Switzerland, 18-year-old Romanchuk showed he’d be a force to be reckoned with on the world stage when he and nine-time world champion Marcel Hug pushed each other to within a second of the 10,000-meter world record.

“To watch him and Marcel was like, ‘Wow,’” Kim said. “That really hit me. It was like, ‘Oh my goodness, after all these years, he’s starting to hit these times and it is all coming together. So that was pretty cool.”

The next summer, he broke world records in the 800 and 5,000 meters. Bleakney expected this ascension, but not quite so soon.

“I was excited for him (about the marathons), but I wasn’t surprised,” Bleakney said. “There wasn’t a significant jump (in performance) that caught me off-guard. I’ll qualify that by saying, he was about six to eight months ahead of where I expected he would be in performance. I thought this spring would be his breakthrough year when he would be world No. 1 and he would be setting world records. I didn’t expect that to happen last spring.”

When marathon season arrived, Romanchuk was ready to dominate. In Chicago and New York, he squeaked out close wins before finishing second to Hug in Tokyo. Then, in Boston, he pulled away from the field to win by nearly three minutes before winning another close race in London.

Of course, Romanchuk has a physical pre-disposition to the sport. But it’s not all that makes him special.

“I definitely think his wingspan helps him a lot,” Siemann said. “It allows him to access the ring at a different point than a lot of us are able to because our arms are not that long. But I also think that there’s something mental about it as well and because he processes everything you say and he really takes the time to figure it out, and you tell him to do something, and he does it.”

Romanchuk has always been a rule-follower. On long pushes on country roads, athletes normally roll slowly through stop signs if no cars are in sight. Romanchuk comes to a complete stop.

He follows Bleakney’s workout paces down to the second, and those workouts are incredibly impressive. In a workout called Rolling 400s, Bleakney said that the times Romanchuk hits routinely on each repeat are the top speed for Paralympic medalists he’s coached. His fastest times have never been clocked on the Illinois track.

Next summer, Romanchuk will hit a major benchmark at the Tokyo Paralympics. Barring the unexpected, he’ll head to Japan as a favorite in all five events from the 400 meters to the marathon. It’ll be the first Summer Olympics when U.S. Paralympians receive the same pay as Olympians, something McFadden and other athletes had fought for for years. The payouts for the 2018 Winter Olympics were $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

Big decisions ahead

Romanchuk is unlike any 20-year-old the sport has ever seen.

“He’s frightening, to be honest,” eight-time London Marathon winner David Weir was quoted as saying in The Telegraph. “He seems to have everything in his locker and seems to have mastered it at an early age. As long as he stays injury free I don’t think anyone will be able to touch him for a number of years. It’s going to take a lot to stop him.”

But the college kid who will dominate the sport for a decade to come, assuming he continues his current trajectory, never dreamt of slipping a gold medal around his neck.

“I’ve never really had the … goal of, ‘Oh, get first place,’” he said. “My thing was always, ‘Play the sport to the best of my ability.’”

That plays out in tangible ways.

Normally, top racers strategize, going out slow to gain an advantage in the race’s final sprints. While he’s been forced into strategizing during certain races, it’s not in Romanchuk’s nature.

“A lot of times people will play games with each other, or there will be moments of pack racing and someone wants to surge, and Daniel wants none of that,” Siemann said. “To Daniel, that’s a waste of time. Daniel’s like, ‘We could be going faster.’ To him, it’s like, ‘If you guys aren’t going to go fast, I’m going to go fast, and you can stay with me if you want.’ I think for him, that’s changing the way we approach racing and it’s making all of the guys around the world faster because we’re all facing Daniel.”

Daniel’s world is changing, even while his core values stay the same. Kim has always acted as Daniel’s de facto manager, but the workload is beyond her expertise. They’re currently talking to agents.

“Certainly we didn’t expect Daniel to have the year he had last year,” she said. “So now you’ve got to think more seriously about the racing end of things. You’re here, you’re racing, and that’s the reason you’re here, but now this is actually how you’re making your living. It’s not just a sport that’s on the side. So we have lots of decisions to see how it all comes together.”

Romanchuk has begun focusing on the public-facing side of the sport as well, and he’s sought advice from McFadden on subjects like social media and interviews. Like McFadden, he wants to push the sport forward in the public eye, even if that’s not in his nature.

“When you do start winning, the attention is on you, but that’s also part of the job of pushing the sport and helping getting it well-known and educating society,” she said. “He’s doing a great job, and I think it can be overwhelming. He was someone no one knew and now everyone knows his name. But I think he has a great family here, and at University of Illinois we’re a big team and we’re close. I think he’s doing great.”

‘Change the world’

Those things are on the periphery, though.

While he has a platform, he hopes to help provide similar opportunities to disabled kids. He heads back to Bennett whenever he gets the chance, and he hopes to work with a charity called Joni and Friends, which delivers restored wheelchairs to people in need around the world.

Whether he likes it or not, Romanchuk is quickly becoming the face of a sport. Watching him barrel past legends of wheelchair racing, it’s easy to forget he’s still so young.

But the moment he leaves the course, it becomes abundantly clear.

After he won the New York Marathon, ESPN anchor Sage Steele asked him a simple question.

“You realize you just made history, right?” she asked. “How did you do it?”

He chuckled nervously.

“A lot of things have come together and have been going right the past year,” he said, his voice shaking. “Coaching, with all of the training, I can’t thank coaches, teammates, family, friends, the list goes on. I cannot thank them enough.”

In a few years, Romanchuk will likely perform hundreds of interviews on TV, each more polished than the last.

But for now, he’s still a quiet, hard-working college-aged kid who just happens to be on his way to becoming a once-in-a-generation athlete.

“I think he’s going to change the world of racing,” said Gibbs, his roommate. “But if you ask him, he’s just doing what he loves to do.”