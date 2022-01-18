Want to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8
Open records reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
'I often tell my sons: Life is too short and precious. Please be responsible and respectful'
Leading off Part 8 of our continuing Community Conversation on gun violence: Hedge Road resident, single mom and Champaign County Board District 6 representative SAMANTHA CARTER, who has lived in Garden Hills since 2013.
I’m pretty sure I’m experiencing some type of anxiety attacks, barely sleeping, with gunfire often heard in my neighborhood at night. I don’t play in the front yard of my home with my kids, fearing stray bullets.
I’ve had several bullets penetrate my home.
I tell my 17-year-old son: Please don’t wear your headphones or hoodie while walking down the street so you can hear what’s going on around you and you don’t get mistaken for someone else.
I’m a single mother to two African American boys, ages 17 and 5. I love them both very much, but the struggles of parenting have been difficult in an environment where Black single mothers are frowned upon.
I get up every day and work to provide a decent life for my boys. My older son has lost more classmates than I ever did during my own childhood.
My 5-year-old tells me when he grows up, he’s going to buy me another house. I asked him, “Why? You don’t like our home?” He said, “No, it’s because this one isn’t safe, Mommy.”
Gun violence has traumatized my kids, as I know it has so many others. So I’m constantly talking with them, checking on their mental health.
I often tell my sons: Life is too short and precious. Please be responsible and respectful.
As a single mother, I was blessed to have a village of good people that helped mentor my kids. My oldest son attends the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center, the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, New Birth Baptist Church and Midnight Basketball.
In my youth, I attended Girls Inc. and I also attended church. These nonprofit organizations have played very important roles in my family life.
I’ve been in the cosmetology field for over 20 years, so local funeral homes call me sometimes to service their clients. I get so teary-eyed every time I service a young person who has lost their life from gun violence.
They’re just babies. I can still see the Downy-soft baby hair around their hairlines.
We as a community should feel the pain as a whole. When one hurts, we all should feel the pain of that life lost.