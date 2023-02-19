When school's out, work will begin at these seven Champaign schools
In addition to welcoming back a former special-education director (Dr. Howard Principal Suzanne Meislahn returns to the role she held in 2005-09) and signing off on the design of a future playground at Stratton Academy of the Arts (current under-budget estimate: $172,718), Champaign school board members this week approved by unanimous vote $1,719,165 worth of renovations and upgrades. Here are the details.
COLUMBIA BUILDING
Price tag: $169,270
Paid for with … American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The work: Before the big jobs begin — $11.2 million worth of renovations and accessibility upgrades to a 118-year-old facility that houses the district’s alternative education programs — there’s hazardous-material abatement work to do. St. Louis-based Thornburgh Abatement won this job — due to be completed between June 5 and July 17 — with a bid considerably lower than Great Western Abatement’s $245,037 and Abateco‘s $259,777. There’s a chance the price will grow by $41,915, depending on whether tests for asbestos-containing material in the boiler come back positive. That testing can’t take place until the weather warms, likely in early May, Stegmaier said.
JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Price tag: $121,055
Paid for with … either local property taxes or 1-cent county school facilities sales-tax revenue.
The work: Replacing outdated electrical panels and circuits starting in late May and wrapping up in late July. Champaign’s Remco Electric won the bid, its coming in $73 cheaper than one submitted by Bodine Electric of Decatur. Earlier this month, school board members signed off on another Jefferson job for Remco — $192,790 to replace the fire-alarm system. The two projects will happen concurrently, said Elizabeth Stegmaier, Unit 4’s director of capital projects and planning.
BARKSTALL ELEMENTARY
Price tag: $346,585.64
Paid for with … 1-cent county school facilities sales-tax revenue.
The job: Bloomington’s Stark Excavating was the lowest of four bidders on the long-awaited project of fixing drainage issues and adding equipment to Barkstall’s playground. Work will begin on March 13, over spring break, and finish in late June, Unit 4 facilities director Joshua Monk said of a job also bid on by Urbana’s Mid Illinois Concrete & Excavating ($428,301), Champaign’s Duce Construction ($440,440) and Urbana’s Cross Construction ($445,067.20).
EDISON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Price tag: $552,773
Paid for with … a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funding and a state school maintenance grant.
The work: The pricier of the district’s two summer roof projects will cover the cafeteria and commons area and will follow the same June-to-August timeline as the one at Central. A third roofing job — at International Prep Academy — will be put off while the district awaits the results of a mechanical, electrical, plumbing and accessibility needs study, due later this month.
WESTVIEW ELEMENTARY
Price tag: $133,595
Paid for with … local property-tax revenue.
The work: As soon as classes let out for the summer on South Russell Street, workers from Urbana’s A&R Mechanical Contractors will move in, tasked with fixing dehumidification issues in the original building. The HVAC project involves adding hot-gas reheat coils to Westview’s Bard ventilators, work that will be repeated next summer at another elementary school, perhaps Kenwood, Stegmaier said. A&R’s bid came in lower than ones submitted by Reliable Plumbing and Heating ($152,000) and United Mechanical Group ($162,550), both of Champaign.
CENTRAL HIGH
Price tag: $319,887
Paid for with … American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The work: One thing the $102.7 million referendum redo didn’t cover is the roof over Combes Gym. Work on that, which comes with a 30-year warranty, will happen between early June and early August, with the district’s go-to roofing firm, the Ohio-based Garland Company, subcontracting and managing the job.
GARDEN HILLS ACADEMY
Price tag: $76,000
Paid for with … 1-cent county school facilities sales-tax revenue.
The work: Between the district upgrading “inadequate” exterior lighting and improvements the city will be making concurrently, “I think it’s going to definitely increase people’s sense of safety,” school board member Kathy Shannon said following conversations with neighborhood residents. Stegmaier said Remco will begin work “as soon as possible” and finish by late July. Also bidding on the job: Urbana’s Aladdin Electric ($83,689) and Bodine Electric ($83,783).
