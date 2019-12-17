White Christmas? Hardly
A white Christmas?
Not this year, according to News-Gazette Media meteorologist Greg Soulje. “If you want a white Christmas,” he said Monday, “celebrate now because it’s out the window.” Instead, expect temperatures in the 50s with “a rain shower or two,” Soulje said. “It will be more wet and mild than anything.”
A gray Monday
The good news: The sun is expected to make a comeback today. The not-so-good news: It will be even chillier than it was Monday, with predicted lows of 17 today and 12 Wednesday. But there isn’t as much as a flurry in the short-term forecast after a Sunday snowfall ranging from a reported 2.3 inches (Homer) and 5.8 (Sullivan).
News-Gazette