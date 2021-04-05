MANSFIELD — Two White Heath residents died following a motorcycle accident Sunday night just south of Mansfield.
Sarah A. Castiaux, 57, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup reported Monday evening.
Ms. Castiaux was reportedly a passenger on a motorcycle traveling westbound on 2750 N. near County Road 1200 E., south of Mansfield. The motorcycle failed to navigate a left turn and left the roadway, striking a sign, Northrup said.
Earlier Monday, Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn identified the driver of the three-wheel motorcycle — Marvin Andreae, 75 — who was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We are still trying to figure out what happened," Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt said. "It doesn't look like there were any other vehicles involved."
Northrup and Dunn said autopsies will be conducted.