URBANA — With about $250,000 of unallocated federal block grant money for social services, the city council is set to study tonight which local agencies should get a cut.
The city of Urbana set up the consolidated social service fund in 1996 to focus federal Community Development Block Grant, Cunningham Township and city of Urbana general fund money on seniors, young people, homelessness and those with special needs.
This year, city staff recommend that the council fund 19 local agencies, with the aim of getting more underserved young people into job training programs and further assisting the city’s homeless population.
But Sheila Dodd, grants manager at the city of Urbana, said 38 agencies applied and asked for more than $800,000 in support, far over what the city could offer.
Decisions made by the community development commission — the group tasked with making recommendations about these funds to the council — were often tough, she said.
“You had to use the evaluation criteria and stay focused on the city’s goals to get the biggest bang for the buck,” Dodd said. “They were definitely tough decisions. There’s such a huge demand.”
Dodd, who formerly ran Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, is all too aware of the budgetary constraints social service providers have faced the past few years. With the state budget impasses in 2015 and 2016, Dodd said social service agencies “were hit hard.”
But with only so much money to give out, the city had to get serious about changing the process.
She said that in the past, the application seemingly had no time limit. Now, there’s a strictly enforced process, with criteria to follow, a timeline and five weeks of technical assistance opportunities.
“It’s just to keep everyone on the same playing field,” Dodd said. “When the application is closed, it’s closed. We won’t be going back to ask more questions like we’ve done before. This way, it is a much more open and fair process for all.”
Not all of the $250,000 will go to service agencies right away.
Dodd said the council will give about $212,000 to agencies now and retain about $38,000 for “rapid response emergency needs.”
If for some reason an agency loses a major funding source, or there are more warming hours needed at a facility in the winter, Urbana officials will have that money to use.