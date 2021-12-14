Who's your 2021 Person of the Year? Local award winners cast their votes
With just 18 days to go until we flip our calendars to 2022, we asked some of this year’s biggest winners: Who’s your pick for 2021’s Person of the Year?
BEN MANNS, co-owner of Urbana’s Bunny’s Tavern and recipient of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s Local Business Community Impact Award
“I’m gonna give you an unconventional answer. ‘Customers with patience‘ is who I’d like to bring attention to.
“I don’t care what business you are in, struggles in 2021 have been shared by all. Lack of staff, lack of product and high levels of stress amongst a large majority of the population have culminated in some very ugly incidents across the country.
“Speaking as a restaurant owner who has nearly seen it all in the last year, a customer with patience when they have to wait a little longer to get their next drink or is unable to receive their first option ordered because product is not available is such a refreshing and appreciated quality by myself and staff alike.
“Patience: Who would have thought such a basic trait could make such a difference in how workers feel about how their work day transpired?”
JULIE PRYDE, C-U Public Health District Administrator received Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ Woman of Distinction Award
“I think if 2021 taught us anything, it is that we are all very interconnected, and we are most successful when we work together for the common good. Our actions very often impact the health, safety and wellbeing of others. This has obviously been made clear during the COVID pandemic.
“For that reason, I believe that the ‘person of the year’ is every single person who wore masks; socially distanced; rolled up their sleeve for vaccinations; donated money to help those who needed it; checked on friends, family, colleagues and strangers; were extra patient or kind during these incredibly stressful times, and who continue to do everything they can to help our community, state, country and world get through this pandemic.
“Please do not give up. My favorite saying is an Ethiopian proverb: ‘When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.’
“We all benefit when we work together and think of others. Thank you, people of the year.”
MEGHAN BURKE, UI Professor of Special Education and one of three faculty members awarded 2021 Campus Distinguished Promotion Award
“I would vote for Julie Pryde. She is someone who has gone above and beyond for our community. “When my son was eligible to receive the vaccine, he was thrilled to see her there — in costume and all.”
JOHN KOLLER, Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief named Fire Chief of the Year by Illinois Fire Chiefs Association
“Someone that instantly comes to mind for me is Dr. Lindsey Hall, who is the superintendent for Mahomet-Seymour schools.
“As you may be aware, she recently announced her retirement date for June of 2022. As a person in a leadership position myself, there are certain people that I ask advice from, seek a professional opinion from or just talk to when I need to ‘vent’ a little.
“Dr. Hall has certainly been one of those people for me personally. Her knowledge, thoughtfulness and care that goes into everything she does is incredible.
“When COVID first hit in our area, she was a leader in our community that many of us went to for advice and thoughts on the situation at hand. The absolute care and concern that she had for her staff, the students and our community as a whole helped us all set a tone as to how we would begin to move forward during the pandemic.
“While we all sat in a room around tables trying to wrap our minds around the situation, she sat at the head of the table, showing amazing leadership.
“The thing I admire most about Dr. Hall is simply how wonderful of a person she is. There are so many things that she has quietly done in the background for so many in our community that no one will ever know about.
“She did not do any of those things for the fanfare or accolades but simply because it was the right thing to do. She is a shining example of a warm and caring person and a true leader.”
HOPE WHEELER, Principal, CliftonLarsonAllen and 33rd winner of Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award
“My vote for person of the year in 2021 is Deb Reardanz, the president and CEO of Clark-Lindsey. Health-care workers have been heroes to everyone this year and I know she feels that way about all of the staff there. She works diligently daily with her ‘boots on the ground,’ for the residents she cares for deeply and the staff she respects for their important work.
“This year has been especially difficult with the continued challenge of the pandemic and with shortages in the workforce. She has to make decisions daily in her role, that impact the residents, the families of residents, the staff and the families of the staff, which is not taken lightly and is constantly on her mind, 24 hours a day.
“She has been a leader that is very active in continual learning and is always forward-thinking, not satisfied with the status quo. Her vision is leading to new expansion at Clark-Lindsey now, to continually improve options and services for those in Champaign-Urbana.
“Her passion for continuing care became clear shortly after she began working at Clark-Lindsey many years ago.
“Deb, who also happens to be an Athena Award recipient, is an amazing person, a tremendous leader and an inspiration to other women, and we are very lucky to have her in our community.”
JENNIFER CRITES, Champaign County Adult Probation Officer and Court Services Illinois Probation and Court Services Association’s William Ettinger Award winner
“As I ponder this question, the first thing that comes to mind is it is not just one person. I feel like everyone I have came across or who I know has inspired me or taught me something. From family, friends, my significant other, those that have came into my office and sat across the desk from me, co workers, those I have coached, they all have inspired me or taught me something.
"It could be the smallest thing of fashion, makeup, their hair to the way of life to achieving dreams, pursue goals, to pushing yourself to be successful. All of them have inspired me or taught me something.
“I had terrific coaches in my life and they have all taught me from a young teenager, there is no ‘I’ in team. That has stuck with me through life. One cannot win a game by themselves; one cannot parent on their own; one cannot coach on their own; one cannot grow to do better in life on their own. It takes a team, a village.
”I have some very unique ‘ride or die’ friends that I have since high school and before that. We are still close to this day; we support each other; we are there for each other. I learn from others, they inspire me to who I am today — each and every one of them.
“And then I thought, if I had to single out one particular person, who would that be? There is one person that automatically pops in my head. That is Margurette Carter.
“She is an amazing person with an amazing soul. I remember her coming to me after an elementary game to talk to me about my athletic ability. She ended up being my (Rantoul) teacher in junior high, coaching me through junior high, high school and beyond. She is still coaching me. She has always been there reaching out a hand of love, support, comfort and inspiration.
“Coach Carter is an individual who is so inspiring in her words, her wisdom, her support. She is retired now, but you would not know that. She has her hands in the community and she is definitely heard. She is a legacy and true queen in my eyes.”
KAREN SIMMS, Champaign-Urbana Trauma and Resiliency Initiative founder won Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration
“My person of the year would probably be Liz Cheney. I know. While I disagree with her 99 percent of the time politically, I admire her fearlessness.
“When thinking about the state of our democracy and maintaining ‘little d’ democratic norms, she bravely spoke her truth, without apology, which has cost her politically and professionally.
“Brene Brown talks about the importance of being brave even if it costs you relationships, reputation or other intangibles. Liz Chaney models bravery.
“If I had a number two, it would be Simone Biles. Olympic gymnasts devote their lives to their craft. They are forever trained to ignore their pain, to push through and keep going.
“So, it was a shocker when a gymnast was willing to forgo her life work for her mental health. In Simone’s case, her decision to pull out of an Olympic qualifying event for her mental health was revolutionary. Her public act of boundary setting and self care was phenomenal.
“She is a young woman who was betrayed by her program, coach and the national Olympic committee after she and many of her peers were exposed to sexual violence at the hands of Larry Nassar; yet she still was a global competitor, a role model and a survivor.
“So, when she took time for herself, for her mental health, because she needed to — not because someone told her to — she showed other survivors that they have a right to say no, to put their wants and needs first, and to be aware of their needs.”
DEBBIE HENSLEIGH, Beringer Realty Managing Broker honored as a COVID-19 Difference Maker by United Way of Champaign County
“I would definitely cast my vote for nurses as persons of the year.
"Reading stories of nurses being afraid to go home due to possible exposure of COVID to their families was hard. Imagining nurses in ICU units holding the hands of dying patients who were not able to have family with them was ... unimaginable.
“Nurses are putting others above themselves daily but during 2020 and 2021, they went above and beyond and deserve to be recognized.”
MATT KUNTZ, Site Superintendent of Middle Fork River Forest Preserve presented with Tourism Impact Award by Visit Champaign County
“My person of the year award would go to all of the teachers out there — grade school, high school, pre-k, any educator.
“Everyone over the past year or so has faced challenges, but teachers stand out to me. Usually short-staffed and under pressure, these factors have tripled during the pandemic and still their primary goal is to properly educate our children.
“Quarantines, remote learning, school shutdowns — and the teachers keep doing their job. Thanks to all of them.”