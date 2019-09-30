That’s the question stepfather of slain 14-year-old wants answered. And he’s not the only one asking.
URBANA — Wayne Crowley has a question for the child who killed his 14-year-old stepson four months ago and others similarly situated who are taking up arms in their own community.
“Why do you need a gun? Who are you protecting, or are you doing something you shouldn’t be doing?” asked the stepfather of the late Elijha Booker.
“I’ve never owned a gun. Why do you need a gun? You know what a gun is for. What’s a standing army for if you don’t utilize it now and then? Same with a gun,” said the frustrated, grieving husband of Elijha’s mother, Bevaley McKinney.
McKinney said she urged Elijha to pick better friends than the one who ended his life, likely in an accidental manner. A lack of details from the people who know what happened May 11 has left them wondering.
“I told Elijha (he) is not a good friend. He’s dangerous. You shouldn’t go out at night,” McKinney said.
She admitted that the youngest of her five children was “hard-headed,” sometimes skipped school and got into trouble himself. Still, she and her husband prefer to remember him differently.
“He liked to play video games, he loved to play basketball, liked to rap and in school back in February they had to write a short play and his play was picked before all this happened and they made a movie out of it,” Crowley said. “I thought it was quite good. He was quite artistic.
“This younger generation don’t realize what they’re doing to their moms and dads. It’s all for themselves, thrill and excitement. We feel there is no closure. Our life is in turmoil. We are both upset and we’re upsetting each other.”
“Put the guns down,” McKinney said.
Rietz plans to drop charges today
Last week, Judge Heidi Ladd resentenced a 15-year-old boy to juvenile prison, perhaps until his 21st birthday, for aggravated battery after hearing evidence that the teen was responsible for the fatal shooting of his friend, Elijha Booker.
The underlying aggravated battery for which he originally received probation involved an Aug. 21, 2018, attack by the teen on a 16-year-old boy who was punched in the face and robbed of a school Chromebook and his shoes in Champaign.
After Elijha’s death, the teen was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon but Rietz plans to dismiss those charges today now that Ladd has heard the evidence.
That spares Rietz from having to call the teen’s 11-year-old brother to testify against his own brother and contrary to what their mother was expected to say.
Even if the teen had been convicted of manslaughter, it’s up to the Department of Juvenile Justice to decide how long he remains jailed.
What happened to Elijha?
Ladd heard testimony about the shooting death for more than an hour last Wednesday, starting with Elijha’s mother.
McKinney testified she knew her son had gone to his friend’s Hedge Road home, not far from their house, on May 10. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, she was called by a friend of her son’s girlfriend with the news that Elijha had been shot.
McKinney told News-Gazette Media that she sent her son a text at 12:39 a.m. asking him if he was all right. His last word to her was a simple “Yeah.”
Shortly after receiving the jarring news, McKinney testified, the mother of the teen accused of killing her son called her.
“She just said Elijha got shot and she was trying to help his wound,” McKinney said, adding that the mother offered no details of how. “She said (her son) said (to Elijha), ‘Stay with us. Stay in the light.’”
McKinney said she knew Elijha was friends with the boy whose house he was visiting and knew that boy’s mother from seeing her around but not well.
Shown a photo of Elijha holding a gun by defense attorney Andrea Bergstrom, McKinney said: “No. I don’t think I know about that. I recognize him but I didn’t know he had that gun.”
Detective Sgt. Dennis Baltzell said there were 10 people in the 900- to 1,000-square foot home when the shooting happened. Four were boys in the living room. Five other adults and an infant were elsewhere in the three-bedroom home.
About 1:30 a.m., police found Elijha on the living room floor, dead from a single gunshot that went in and out of him and hit a 17-year-old male who had been sitting next to him.
That teen, whom Baltzell called “very uncooperative,” was gone, en route to the hospital with his mother.
Also gone from the house was the alleged shooter and the gun. Police found only one spent shell casing on the floor next to Elijha’s body, supporting the theory that the bullet fired by the teen hit Elijha first, then the other teen.
Who posted on Facebook page?
Sgt. Andre Davis interviewed the 11-year-old brother of the alleged shooter.
“He was asleep on the couch and awakened by a loud noise and his ears were ringing. Elijha had fallen on the floor and (the juvenile) was over him trying to wake him up. He said at first he thought Elijha may have had a seizure but then someone told him he was shot,” Davis testified.
“He said (his brother) was leaning over Elijha telling him to breathe and don’t go to the light. He said it was scary,” Davis said, calling the 11-year-old “calm and pretty matter-of-fact” during the retelling.
Baltzell said police went to the alleged shooter’s grandmother’s house nearby looking for him but the grandmother denied he was there and declined to give police permission to search.
Detective Jerry Christian said he interviewed the accused shooter’s mother the day after the shooting and she reported she was in her bedroom when it happened. She said her son may have been at his grandmother’s when it happened.
One of his sisters initially told police their younger brother was not in the house but eventually admitted he had been and was over Elijha, trying to keep him conscious, Christian said.
Christian said he also learned of a Facebook page believed to be the shooter’s in which he reportedly posted hours after the fatal shooting: “I’m sorry, bro. OMM (on my mama).” Later on the same page was a post from him saying “I ain mean to do it.”
On cross-examination by Bergstrom, Christian admitted someone other than the accused could have created the Facebook page with the youth’s photo on it.
Christian said he was unable to interview the teen on May 21, when he turned himself in, because he requested a lawyer.
‘DOJJ is not a place that will help’
Arguing that the teen should go to the Department of Juvenile Justice, Rietz urged Ladd to consider other evidence: his use of cannabis while on probation, his unexcused absence from school 27 days, his suspension from school for 16 days, his failure to attend counseling for substance abuse or anger management, and his expulsion from a Unit 4 program designed to give him extra support.
Rietz called him a danger to himself and the community, then railed on him for failing to take responsibility for his actions and on his mother for hiding her son and obstructing police in their investigation into Elijha’s death.
Bergstrom argued that the case wasn’t about the teen’s mother’s parenting abilities or her lack of cooperation with police but about helping the boy.
“(He) has immeasurable guilt and post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosed by a doctor. (He) needs help with that. DOJJ is not a place that will help. It almost never makes children better. It is a place to house children when we have no other alternative,” she said.
After declining to say anything on his own behalf, Ladd proceeded to recite facts for any reviewing court: The boy had been given a chance at an alternative to probation for retail theft in August 2018; was placed on probation in November 2018; had multiple arrests after that; didn’t follow the rules of probation; and has a father in prison.
In five trips to the Juvenile Detention Center, his behavior has been “deplorable,” she said, citing flooding his cell by clogging his toilet, showing gang signs, threatening other minors, ringing an emergency bell.
He missed 77 school classes without excused absences before being expelled and when he was in school, his presence was “a nightmare for other students and staff,” Ladd said.
He refused to take advantage of multiple community resources offered him and the few he did “made no difference.”
Ladd then addressed the death of Elijha, which she called the result of “inexcusable recklessness ... and lawlessness.”
“We know (the teen) was there and there was a gun there” and that Elijha was killed and another teen injured. “The safety of this community is being held hostage to young men with guns ... who then flaunt it on social media.”
Noting he was not getting the structure he needed at home, Ladd said DOJJ could provide it, if only for a few months.
“He needs counseling. Now he’ll have a chance to get it. And there are no guns in DOJJ,” she said.