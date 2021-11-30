Why we give: Stories of the season
Happy Giving Tuesday. In the spirit of the season, we asked some of the area’s most generous: What’s the local non-profit or cause that’s inspired you to give your time or money?
KAREN PICKARD
“When I think about causes and non-profits, what first comes to mind is this community where we live. There’s not a cause, a mission, a natural disaster or a person in need that eludes the generosity of the citizens of Champaign-Urbana. It is said that a community can be judged on the way it treats its most vulnerable.
“In teaching seventh- and eighth-graders at St. Matthew School for almost three decades, I wanted those students to consider what was going on in their town, their state, their nation and their world. So, occasionally, when they least expected it or needed a little ‘oomph’ in their day, I’d stroll to the window, bang on the glass and query, ‘There’s a world out there; what are you going to do to make a difference?’
“We spent good time together learning and doing. They made blankets for Crisis Nursery, packed sack lunches for the Worker House Soup Kitchen, visited nursing homes, had bake sales, served a Thanksgiving feast to parish seniors and kept their eyes toward the window.
“When I retired, I thought I’d better ‘put my money where my mouth was,’ so I glanced out the window and found joyful opportunities to volunteer at Crisis Nursery and Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Little children and people who are hungry, certainly these folks could use my help.
“While rocking babies and making nutritious meals are some of the best times I spend in my retired hours, I’ve experienced the generosity of my fellow citizens and businesses who support these initiatives in so many ways. The pandemic has suspended my volunteering at the Nursery, but since COVID struck, we haven’t missed one day of providing meals at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
“Little ones and hungry people certainly are some of our most vulnerable, yet Crisis Nursery and Daily Bread are answering the call and opening their doors and windows with a lot of volunteer and community support. If anyone out there is keeping score, I think our community is doing pretty well, and I’m proud to live in Champaign-Urbana.”
BONNIE SPECCHIO
“My goal in life is to help or do a kindness, large or small, each day for someone. It may be an individual or a group, someone close to me or someone I’ll never encounter again.
“I have been involved in many opportunities to serve, but the one closest to my heart is Back to School Day. Each August for 30 years, this event has served 200 or more children from northern Champaign County by providing them with new shoes, socks, underwear, bookbags, school supplies and haircuts so they will be prepared for the upcoming school year.
“It is sponsored by Church Women United in Rantoul and made possible by generous donations of time, talent and treasure. The look on the kids’ faces when we put new shoes on their feet and hand them their bookbag packed with supplies is priceless.
“After a two-year pause due to COVID, we hope to revive Back to School Day in 2022 and make it better than ever.”
SYBIL STERN MERVIS
“It is difficult to decide where one should give her charitable dollars, but my first choice this year is the Boys and Girls Club of Danville.
“Located in Garfield Park on the east side of Danville, where possibly the need is greatest, our club is helping the maximum number of school age children allowed during COVID — 100 youngsters, trailed by a long waiting list.
“These fortunate students, from grades first to 12th, are helped with their schoolwork, participate in physical activities and games, enjoy art projects, have a small library for leisure reading, have tutors available for extra instruction and learn manners and how to respect others. Before leaving for home, they eat dinner. In addition, they are in a secure setting after school.
“Most of us have no true concept of how difficult life is for so many of these children, in homes without guidance or structure.
“The fee for this after school enrichment is amazingly low — $25 per school year. The real costs are made up mainly by us, the donors. The club truly is supporting and enriching the lives of one hundred children.
“You asked why I am involved. Because I love children and want them to reach their greatest possible potential. I’ve learned from experience that you can’t tell what that is until they are challenged to reach for it.
“That is why it is so important to share one’s good fortune.”
STACY SWISHER
“The local non-profit that is most important to me is the Crisis Nursery. I have had the privilege of being involved with the Crisis Nursery for over 11 years. I’m a volunteer, donor and board member.
“This organization speaks to me because of its mission to create an island of safety for children in our community. Every child deserves to feel safe and loved. Every parent should be able to ask for help without fearing judgment.
“I have spent hours playing dress-up, having tea parties, reading books and simply listening to a child talk.
“One of my fondest memories is when I pretended to be a wicked witch and a young child pretended to throw water on me. Over and over I melted to the ground to the delight of this child.
“The laughter I heard that day is seared into my memory. I am happy to donate my time if it brings laughter to the life of a child.”
JOE STOVALL
“The non-profits that are most important to me are the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and First String Inc.
“The Club has a special place for me because it has a direct connection to my family. When the Club opened its doors in October 1968, my mother, Claudyne Stovall, was on the original board and my brother, Robert ‘Bobby’ Stovall Jr., was an original member, as well.
“I became a member in March 1971. The Club was only two blocks from my home, and it was the centerpiece for all the neighborhood boys age 7-18. The Club provided an outlet for us during some challenging times in the world.
"Vietnam, political unrest, campus protests and gang activity were all going on simultaneously. The Club provided an atmosphere of strength and structure. Members were molded like clay, and given responsibilities that created a sense of pride and ownership. My first job was at the Club.
“Dave Lawrence, Walt Jackson, Terry Cole and Jerry Johnson set a firm, yet loving foundation for all the members, exposing us to a variety of activities — sporting events, field trips, educational opportunities, etc. We were able to see the world outside our neighborhood, and what was on the news. The Club was our Land of Oz.
“When I returned to Champaign in November of 1997, Dave Lawrence recruited me to be on the board of directors. It was an easy yes. By then, the mission had expanded outside of the neighborhood, but it was still doing the same work as it always has.
"The board gave me an opportunity to see all of the angels this community has that help sustain the mission through their generous giving. The Club allowed me to go from a Club member to board member to board president in 2004. How can I not be indebted for life to the Club.
“From Dave Lawrence to now Charles Burton, the Club has provided a positive place for thousands of kids in Champaign County. If you love kids, then you have to love the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
“Just like the Club, First String was set-up on a foundation of love. Peter and Debarah McFarland, John and Michele Cooper and Walt and Billie Reid came together in 1993 to bring baseball back to Douglas Park. They set up four teams with Negro League team names.
“The initial goal was to get children introduced to each other around Douglas Park. The baseball field was not in great condition, but the folks at First String picked up trash and broken glass and created a field of dreams for the kids in the area. The program expanded from four teams to serving all levels of baseball.
“Peter was a Club kid, and grew up just two blocks from me on East Church Street. He took the mission of the Club, and used it as the foundation for First String. His spirit, along with countless other volunteers has made First String a model youth development program in the area. First String has used baseball (1993) and basketball (2001) to service between 150 to 200 youth annually. Kids participate in the basketball through the Champaign Park District from December to March.
“The program is very popular not only with the players, but also the families who continually bring their children year after year. The Village basketball camp hosted by former Flyin’ Illini great Kenny Battle on November 13th was definitely a highlight to the 20 years that First String has provided basketball.
”During the baseball season, players, families and spectators are treated to the world-famous Douglas Dog at McFarland Field’s concession stand. The Douglas Dog has become legendary amongst the CU Kiwanis Little League circuit. The smoke from the grill not only prepares the food, but is an indicator that there is life in the park. Come on out to McFarland Field, and see what community really looks like.
“On Tuesday, support the community. Support them both.”
DENISE MARTIN
“When you asked the question I immediately panicked because we have many local non-profits that are very dear to my husband and me. But once I slowed down — albeit difficult for me — I realized there was a common theme in the organizations we support. And that theme is investing in our children.
“That investment can come in so many forms. There is United Way focused on early childhood learning, CU Schools Foundation supporting our schools, CASA for safe and healthy homes, Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club focused on the success of our students, and Cunningham Children’s Home that speaks for itself.
“I guess if you boil it down we believe that the future of our community is wrapped up in our children. If they succeed we all succeed.”
JANE HAYS
“How can I pick a ‘favorite’ non-profit? There are so many.
“Still, forced to choose, I would say United Way.
“United Way’s mantra, ‘Live United,’ captures what it’s all about — advancing the common good. I love United Way’s inclusiveness, diversity, local impact, consensus building and thoughtful oversight of getting the best bang for my buck.
“United Way’s volunteers and staff study how to best distribute our collective dollars. If a giver wants to direct their gift to a certain nonprofit, they can, but I believe United Way does a better job of it than I would. A small gift is just as important as a large one.
“United Way does the due diligence that I cannot, or would not do so well. It mobilizes hundreds of caring people to solve our community’s biggest human needs.”
PAT MONAHAN
“There are thousands of wonderful charities — all could use help. In my case, looking back, I see that I have favored all things Arcola — plus education. The great thing about local charity help is that you can see the results.
“Amazing Arcola is currently working on increasing its huge lead in public art — already blessed with 16 Wall Dog murals of Arcola history, a popular Hippie memorial, 15 brightly colored oversize brooms and an iconic statue of Raggedy Ann and Andy whose creator, Johnny Gruelle, was born in Arcola.
“We will soon have a new addition to this collection of excellent art with a statue of Ben Franklin holding a broom. Ben is generally credited with bringing broom corn seed to America — and this statue will represent our ties to this famous American — and the seeds which made Arcola the Broom Corn Capital of the World.”
STEPHEN NACCO
“STEP Up Vermilion County for community spirit. Rotary and Kiwanis for community fellowship. The Danville Symphony Orchestra for community music and culture.
“Vermilion Advantage for community development. The Danville NAACP for community equity. WorkSource for community opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Danville Area Visitors’ Bureau for community advancement.
“And number one, the Danville Area Community College Foundation and this community’s donors who help more than 600 local students each year pursue their dream of a better life through education.”
DARCY SEMENTI
“The United Way of Champaign County will always be one of the most special non-profits I have served.
“Volunteering with UWCC early in my career opened my eyes to needs in our community that I otherwise could have blindly ignored. By financially supporting UWCC, I felt I was supporting the entire community rather than a select few organizations.
“I have seen UWCC identify both broad community needs as well as individual, struggling nonprofit organizations and step up to find resources to meet those needs. Our community is fortunate to have UWCC.”
LISA RECTOR
“With both of our careers — Jason being on Champaign Fire Department as well as a native to Champaign and me being a real estate agent — it is important for us to help our community any way we can.
“We have decided as a family to give back to several local organizations, two of our favorites being the United Way of Champaign County and Champaign County CASA. We encourage you to give where you live.”
ERIC ROBESON
“There are a number of amazing charitable organizations in our community that I am fortunate to work with as a volunteer. Developmental Services Center serves children and adults with developmental disabilities and supports them in living a rich and meaningful life. It also provides the opportunity to break out lederhosen and drink beer through the annual C-U Oktoberfest event.
“Fundraising events the size of C-U Oktoberfest need large groups of dedicated volunteers and local Rotary clubs are poised to provide the support.
“There’s also the Public Art League, which brings sculptures to the community. Since forming in 2010, the organization has leased and installed 93 sculptures with almost one-third of those being purchased for long-term display.
“The Champaign County Humane Society not only does great work with animals, but also arranges for Santa Paws to come to town. WEFT FM-90.1 is a volunteer-operated community radio station that allows listeners to find community through the broadcast of diverse topics, areas of interest and musical genres.
“Finally, there’s the Connie Carper Crew. This neighborhood group picks up trash at Hessel Park in the tradition of a volunteer who sought no recognition, but made a big impact.”
JEN SHELBY
“When ask to name the most important non-profit in our community, my initial reaction was that there was no way I could name just one. Thanks to my mother, Jane Green, I started giving back when I was about 5. That is my earliest memory of being told that I needed to clean out my toys and come up with some nice things to give to families that were not as lucky as we were. My toys had to be turned over before I bothered asking to mail that year’s letter to Santa.
“So back to the question. Crisis Nursery because kids always deserve a safe place. The Champaign County Humane Society because every animal deserves a forever home. 40 North because people need to be exposed to the arts.
“The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation because a solid public education system makes a community stronger. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank because food insecurity is something no one should experience. Courtsiders Booster Club for Women’s Basketball because college athletics are still not equitable.
“These are agencies that I have worked with or donated to. Some in much bigger ways than others, but these are my top of mind organizations in our community.
“If you don’t know where to start with charitable work, I highly recommend joining an organization like Rotary — groups whose main purpose is to give back. At Champaign-Urbana Sunrise Rotary, we also happen to have a lot of fun along the way.”
CHIP JORSTAD
“There are so many great organizations in our community and our family is a proud supporter of the University of Illinois, Carle Hospital Foundation and the United Way of Champaign County, to name a few. We appreciate the leadership and mission of all of those organizations and realize the impact they make in our community.
“Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates is the one organization that has made the greatest impact on me personally. I was lucky to serve on the board of directors for nine years and learn about the role CASA plays in our community.
“We are very fortunate to have so many dedicated people affiliated with the organization that represents the approximately 500 children that are in the foster system due to abuse and neglect. Especially around the holidays, I am grateful for the men and women that work tirelessly to advocate for and represent these children, looking out for their best interest.”