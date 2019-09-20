SAVOY — Willard Airport will receive another Federal Aviation Administration grant, this one for $1,300,692, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced Friday.
The grant will be used for work on airport taxiway lighting, signs and underground wiring, according to Davis, R-Taylorville, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
This is the second FAA grant to the University of Illinois-owned airport this year, bringing the total 2019 federal investment in Willard to more than $11.2 million, Davis said.
“Willard Airport is an essential part of the Champaign-Urbana community and helps connect it and surrounding rural areas to the rest of the world,” Davis said. “These necessary upgrades would not be possible without federal support, and I’m glad to see Champaign-Urbana benefiting from this grant.”