CHAMPAIGN — If you plan to travel for the holidays, expect a crowd.
The currently high rate of coronavirus transmission and the threat of its new omicron variant aren’t deterring holiday travel plans for many.
About 95 percent of the available flights out of University of Illinois Willard Airport, going back to Dec. 10 and through the end of the year, have already filled up, airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said Thursday.
That’s already double the amount of boardings from last December, which then averaged about 100 a day, and a lot of the travelers this year will be students, he said.
Pent-up travel demand here and elsewhere continues to collide with a labor shortage reducing the number of flights.
In pre-pandemic 2019, Willard Airport averaged nine flights a day, and that’s dwindled to an average five flights a day, three to Chicago and two to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, he said.
“I’m sure if we had the flights, we’d fill them,” Bannon said.
For those planning to fly out of Willard for the upcoming holiday, Bannon said the same pandemic-related safety restrictions remain in place, including a requirement to wear a face mask.
Earlier this week, American Automobile Association projected more than 109 million Americans would be traveling 50 miles or more by road, plane or other means of transportation between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
That’s about 34 percent more holiday travelers than last year, with airlines seeing a 184 percent boost in travelers over last year, the association said.
The Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal also expects to be busy over the holidays, according to spokeswoman Fran Strebing.
“In November, with Thanksgiving, we were back to 95 percent of where we were in 2019,” she said.
Frontier Airlines announced it will begin two weekly nonstop flights between the Bloomington airport and Tampa, Fla., starting Friday.