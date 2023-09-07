During next Friday’s 20th annual Pink Panache Scholarship Gala at the I Hotel & Conference Center, the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will honor this year’s Winding Ivy Awards winners. Between now and then, we’ll introduce you to them:
Empower Our Families: Crystal Hogue and Champaign County Christian Health Center
Youth Leadership Development: Barbara Gillespie-Washington
Building Economic Wealth: Jamal Maatuka
Uplift Our Local Community and Social Justice: Minnie Pearson and NAACP of Champaign County
Epsilon Epsilon Omega Living Legend: Murial Jones