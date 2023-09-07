Winding Ivy logo

During next Friday’s 20th annual Pink Panache Scholarship Gala at the I Hotel & Conference Center, the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will honor this year’s Winding Ivy Awards winners. Between now and then, we’ll introduce you to them:

Empower Our Families: Crystal Hogue and Champaign County Christian Health Center

Youth Leadership Development: Barbara Gillespie-Washington

Building Economic Wealth: Jamal Maatuka

Uplift Our Local Community and Social Justice: Minnie Pearson and NAACP of Champaign County

Epsilon Epsilon Omega Living Legend: Murial Jones