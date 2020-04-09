BEMENT — The Bement Elementary School building received significant damage from heavy winds that swept through the area Wednesday night.
A brick chimney fell, made a hole in the school roof and then crashed onto the playground.
Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said the chimney snapped wood rafters in the 1899 building. Also damaged was the roof of the IT building.
Also, about 30 work trucks, mostly from Ameren, are working along Route 105 between Monticello and Bement this morning to repair damage caused by the storm.