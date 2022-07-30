An Illinois Lottery player won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway in Des Plaines.
It's the largest lottery prize won in Illinois, and the third-largest in the U.S.
The retailer will receive a cash bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
Another Illinois Lottery player won $1 million. The ticket was sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley.
“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery's website. "We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
The jackpot grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.