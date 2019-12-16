A portion of East Central Illinois remains under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service says Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Shelby counties are under the warning until midnight Monday.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible, with a storm total ranging from 6 to 10 inches.
Meanwhile, Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt, and Vermilion counties remain under a winter weather advisory until midnight Monday.
Additional snow accumulations could range from 1 to 3 inches.
Road conditions are expected to be hazardous, so be sure to slow down and use caution.