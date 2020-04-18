CHAMPAIGN — Local police are looking for a Chicago-area man charged with a murder that happened in Wisconsin a month ago.
University of Illinois police Lt. Joe McCullough said police received information Thursday that Ian Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, may be in the Champaign-Urbana area living with a female friend.
He is wanted in connection with the March 20 fatal shooting of a man in Eau Claire who was allegedly selling drugs.
Police in that jurisdiction said two other men who are also charged with first-degree intentional homicide have been arrested. They are Joe Moya and Juan Olivarez, both 27, of Chicago. They are being held in the Cook County Jail pending extradition to Wisconsin.
All three men are known to have gang connections and it’s believed that the trio fatally shot Edwin Garcia-Smith, 29, in his apartment during a robbery after forcing their way into his apartment.
A woman was also shot in the leg that night. There were three children in the apartment at the time of the attempted robbery and shootings.
McCullough said Eau Claire police contacted UI police Thursday when they developed information that Kearns might be staying with his girlfriend on or near campus.
UI police spotted him on video in a campus building. They were able to determine that Kearns had a room in a motel on Bloomington Road in northwest Champaign. Police did court-authorized searches of that room on Friday and recovered items belonging to Kearns but have not found him. They also located and seized his car.
Kearns is described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches, 180 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and a “VL” or “XL” tattoo on the front of his neck.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Kearns in the C-U area, or has information about him is asked to call the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216. You may remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information before they are forwarded to police.