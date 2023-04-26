CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 officials said they won’t comment on a video allegedly showing Centennial High School Principal Scott Savage involved in a physical exchange with a female student.
The video was shared on social media Wednesday, leading to questions about the first-year principal’s status and future.
He hasn’t been in school since last Wednesday and no reason has been given to staff for his absence.
When reached by The News-Gazette late Wednesday night, Unit 4 spokeswoman Stacey Moore said: “While we are not going to comment on this particular video, again please be assured that any time we receive information regarding improper behavior by staff or students, we will investigate it thoroughly.”
Moore would not address whether Savage has been placed on administrative leave since the incident.
Savage has deep Unit 4 roots, attending Kenwood Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Centennial, where he was hired as principal last summer. He taught social studies and served as dean of students at his alma mater before furthering his administrative career for several schools in recent years, mainly around the Chicago suburbs.