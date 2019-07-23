CHAMPAIGN — A month before being placed on administrative leave by the school district, Unit 4’s dual chief financial and chief legal officer was told in a memo from Superintendent Susan Zola that his job duties would be narrowed going forward.

“As we discussed on April 9, you should focus solely on financial matters, including building your own knowledge and skills in this area,” Zola wrote in a May 6 memo to Tom Lockman. “Legal matters will be handled by outside counsel.”

Despite still officially being classified as on paid leave, Lockman’s days with the district could be numbered: Zola called for the school board to terminate his employment at a meeting last month, pointing to a number of performance-related issues she had cited in two memos.

That didn’t happen, but the board has two meetings scheduled before school starts next month — Wednesday (its annual retreat) and Aug. 12.

Less clear is the future of the chief legal officer position in the district.

Asked whether Zola’s directive to Lockman meant the position would go away, district spokesman John Lyday said it would “let the documents speak for themselves,” referring to the memos from Zola, obtained by News-Gazette Media via an open-records request.

In those documents, there’s no mention of the district’s stance on having a chief legal officer other than Lockman being told it’s no longer part of his responsibilities.

“As an exec team,” Zola wrote in the May 6 memo, “we can discuss how to best message changing your role and title to chief financial officer.”

The in-house counsel position was created in 2013 by Zola’s predecessor, Judy Wiegand, who hired Lockman, a former Meyer Capel attorney, to fill it.

Two years later, still during Wiegand’s tenure as superintendent, Lockman was given the added responsibilities and title of chief financial officer.

Lockman told News-Gazette Media that before May 6, Zola had never said anything to him about narrowing his job duties. He said it was the first time the subject came up since 2017, when a departing Wiegand recommended that Lockman’s workload was too heavy.

“While recommendations have been made to Dr. Zola even prior to her becoming superintendent that the amount of time I spent on legal work be monitored to ensure a manageable workload, she did not act on those recommendations or provide any direction despite repeated requests until May 6, 2019,” Lockman said.

Lockman has contended that the disciplinary action taken against him last month was done in “retaliation” for his going public with concerns about employee spending on district-issued purchasing cards, or P-cards.

With him on leave, the board last month appointed assistant director of finance Seth Hansen as the district’s interim treasurer.

Even with an attorney on staff, the district has routinely outsourced legal work to firms in and out of town, as is customary with large public entities.