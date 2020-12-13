With Lovie out, who's next?
With news coming out Sunday that Illinois is moving on from Lovie Smith after five seasons, here’s 10 names — listed alphabetically — to consider for the next Illini football coach:
Jamey Chadwell
Have to respect a coach who’s won big in 2020. Which is what Chadwell has done in only his second season at Coastal Carolina. The 43-year-old has the Chanticleers, only an FBS program for a handful of years, ranked in the Top 25 and undefeated this season. Still, it would be a leap from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten, plus recruiting would be a question that needs to be answered.
Bryan Harsin
The 44-year-old Boise State coach recently expressed his unhappiness with the Broncos staying in the Mountain West Conference. Maybe this is a signal he’s ready to move on from the blue turf? Perhaps. Harsin is a proven winner at Boise State, compiling a 69-18 record in his tenure there. He also posted a winning season in his lone year leading Arkansas State. He didn’t have an easy task when he arrived at Boise State, replacing uber-successful Chris Pedersen, so taking on a rebuilding program like Illinois might not have that inherent pressure.
Josh Heupel
The former Oklahoma quarterback won a national title with the Sooners in 2001 and finished as the Heisman runner-up that season. Now, the third-year coach at Central Florida has kept the Knights relevant in the national conversation after current Nebraska coach Scott Frost coached that program to an undefeated season in 2017. The 42-year-old Heupel carries a sterling 28-7 record in his tenure at UCF along with a superb offensive pedigree. He has previous coordinator stops in Power 5 leagues, doing so at his alma mater under Bob Stoops and also at Missouri for two seasons before taking the UCF job.
Luke Fickell
It may be a stretch for the Cincinnati coach to leave considering he turned down Michigan State last season. But the former Ohio State interim coach and defensive coordinator certainly knows how to win. The 47-year-old has compiled a 34-13 in charge of the Bearcats, but might have his sights set higher than Illinois. Still, given his Big Ten ties, his successful coaching pedigree and the instant credibility he would bring to the Illini, it might be worth Josh Whitman giving Fickell a call to gauge his interest.
Lance Leipold
The sixth-year Buffalo coach has consistently brought the Bulls to respectability on a national stage and has them playing for a Mid-American Conference championship this season. The former Division III coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater posted an impressive 109-6 record in eight seasons at Whitewater that included six D-III national championships. Leipold, 56, may not get another chance in his coaching career to move on to a Power 5 program and may not have a better time to leave a MAC program than now.
Jim Leonhard
The former 10-year NFL safety has had a solid start to his college coaching career. The fourth-year defensive coordinator at Wisconsin has kept the Badgers near the top of the Big Ten in key defensive categories while establishing himself on the recruiting trail. He’s only 38 years old and isn’t far removed from his own playing career. He’s never been a head coach anywhere, though, and a coach with a defensive background might not be high on the list for Illinois after Lovie Smith failed to deliver in his five seasons in Champaign.
Billy Napier
Before Coastal Carolina became the Cinderella of the 2020 college football season, the 41-year-old Napier had Louisiana as the feel-good story. The Ragin’ Cajuns still are, too, thanks in large part to Napier’s coaching. The third-year Louisiana coach is 27-11 in his tenure in Lafayette, La., and will likely be pursued for some vacant SEC jobs. But he’s got a strong background, with stops at Alabama and Clemson on his resume, and would be someone Illinois should at least consider.
Sean Lewis
He actually coached his first-ever game as head coach at Memorial Stadium. The 34-year-old barely lost his debut leading the Golden Flashes, falling 31-24 to the Illini in the 2018 season opener. Since then, Lewis has helped a usually dormant program rise up the Mid-American Conference with an impressive offense. This season, Kent State is 3-1 in a pandemic-abbreviated season, but what Kent State’s offense has done by averaging 49.8 points and putting up massive numbers is making this young coach rise up the lists of many athletic directors. Lewis has ties to the state, too, graduating from Richards High School in the Chicago suburbs. He playing in college at Wisconsin and served as an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois for two seasons under Dino Babers, moving on with Babers to Bowling Green and Syracuse before landing the Kent State job.
Jeff Monken
The 53-year-old Army coach has central Illinois ties. And the Millikin University graduate has helped turn the Black Knights back into a respectable program after years of struggles. Monken doesn’t have a glitzy overall record — he’s 48-38 in seven seasons at Army — but he’s also coaching players whose main priority is besides just playing football. The former Georgia Southern assistant would likely bring a unique coaching style to the Illini given his history with the triple option. Not sure how that might work in the Big Ten, but the Illinois offense struggled to find any consistency in the last five seasons with Smith.
Nathan Scheelhaase
The 30-year-old former Illinois quarterback would bring name recognition and an enthusiastic, upbeat approach. The face of the program in the early 2010s started his brief college coaching career at his alma mater in 2015 as the Illini running backs coach under Bill Cubit and then worked for two seasons on Lovie Smith’s staff as an analyst before moving on to Iowa State. He’s worked with the Cyclones and their successful coach, Matt Campbell, since 2018, first as Iowa State’s running backs coach and now as the wide receivers coach this season. He’s light on experience, but may be the next up-and-coming young assistant coach who turns into a respected head coach, just like Campbell.