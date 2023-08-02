CHAMPAIGN — Less than three weeks before the fall semester begins, work is well underway on another sprawling Campustown student apartment complex with an opening date of Aug. 23, 2024.
In late May, the city of Champaign issued a building permit to Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., for a $24,330,562 seven-story multi-family building at 405 East Stoughton Street.
Welders and construction workers were on site Wednesday at the property, located across Fourth Street from County Market.
When it opens next fall, it will mark Fairlawn Student Living’s fourth new apartment complex in two years. Opening this month elsewhere in Campustown: an 18-apartment location at 1009 West Stoughton, a 30-apartment building at 510 East White and another 30-apartment facility at 503 East Stoughton.
The 149-apartment property at 405 East Stoughton will be the company’s largest in C-U, with three-bedroom, three-bathroom units measuring 1,170 square feet leasing for $2,880 monthly.